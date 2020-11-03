Election results rail

Election Results — 10 Races important to Aiken County voters
U.S. Senate
74% of precincts reporting
• Lindsey Graham, R … 56.88%
• Jaime Harrison, D … 41.64%
• Bill Bledsoe, C … 1.39%
U.S. House District 2
70% of precincts reporting
• Joe Wilson, R … 63.37%
• Adair Ford Boroughs, D … 34.78%
• Kathleen K. Wright, C … 1.79%
S.C. Senate District 25
72% of precincts reporting
• Shane Massey, R … 70.38%
• Shirley Green Fayson, D … 29.53%
S.C. Senate District 26
72% of precincts reporting
• Nikki Setzler, D … 52.29%
• Chris Smith, R … 47.61%
S.C. House District 83
72% of precincts reporting
• Bill Hixon, R … 71.47%
• Evelyn T. Robinson, D … 28.41%
In the following races, all Aiken County precincts reporting; mail-in absentee votes not yet counted.
Aiken County Council District 4
• Kelley Mobley, R … 68.27%
• David Beja, D … 31.69%
School Board District 1
• Sandra Shealey … 67.39%
• Samuretta D. Muldrow … 32.16%
School Board District 4
• Patricia Hanks … 50.29%
• Keith Liner … 48.81%
School Board District 8
• John Bradley … 67.75%
• Douglas Slaughter … 31.59%
School Board District 9
• Cameron Nuessle … 63.24%
• Anthony James … 35.83%