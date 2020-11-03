You are the owner of this article.
Election results rail

  • Updated

Election Results — 10 Races important to Aiken County voters

U.S. Senate

74% of precincts reporting

• Lindsey Graham, R … 56.88%

• Jaime Harrison, D … 41.64%

• Bill Bledsoe, C … 1.39%

U.S. House District 2

70% of precincts reporting

• Joe Wilson, R … 63.37%

• Adair Ford Boroughs, D … 34.78%

• Kathleen K. Wright, C … 1.79%

S.C. Senate District 25

72% of precincts reporting

• Shane Massey, R … 70.38%

• Shirley Green Fayson, D … 29.53%

S.C. Senate District 26

72% of precincts reporting

• Nikki Setzler, D … 52.29%

• Chris Smith, R … 47.61%

S.C. House District 83

72% of precincts reporting

• Bill Hixon, R … 71.47%

• Evelyn T. Robinson, D … 28.41%

In the following races, all Aiken County precincts reporting; mail-in absentee votes not yet counted.

Aiken County Council District 4

• Kelley Mobley, R … 68.27%

• David Beja, D … 31.69%

School Board District 1

• Sandra Shealey … 67.39%

• Samuretta D. Muldrow … 32.16%

School Board District 4

• Patricia Hanks … 50.29%

• Keith Liner … 48.81%

School Board District 8

• John Bradley … 67.75%

• Douglas Slaughter … 31.59%

School Board District 9

• Cameron Nuessle … 63.24%

• Anthony James … 35.83%

