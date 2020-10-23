Editorial Cartoon Oct 23, 2020 1 hr ago Today's Top Headlines At Charleston's newest affordable housing, some see high costs, others see signs of hope Clemson to shut down in-person classes for the semester at Thanksgiving Borat sequel with Sasha Baron Cohen quietly filmed in Upstate with unsuspecting marks Checking in on Charleston's nearly half-billion dollars worth of drainage projects Where to vote early or absentee in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties SC man arrested in 1976 murder after SLED connects him through DNA Halloween drive-in and camping in the woods a splendidly spooky staycation Vacancies from pandemic and riot on Charleston's King St. could affect rents Early voting opened in SC Monday with widespread interest across the state Bringing Brownsville back: Summerville to reinvest in historic Black community