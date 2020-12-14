Ed Bengivenga’s sausage sandwich recipe

Ingredients
Olive oil
4 sweet Italian sausage links
4 bell peppers (red, yellow and green), sliced
1 white onion, sliced
1 jar marinara sauce
4 hoagie rolls
Directions
Coat a large skillet with olive oil; place skillet over medium heat. Fry the sausage until cooked. Add peppers and onion to the skillet. Pour marinara sauce over meat and vegetables to cover.
Turn heat to low and cover skillet. Cook until peppers are soft. Divide pepper mixture evenly among hoagie rolls; put one sausage on each roll and serve.