Economy grew in 4Q, but the gains are likely over for now; gov't could take stakes in airlines it helps

Economy grew at 2.1% rate in 4Q
WASHINGTON — The economy grew by a moderate 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, but many economists believe that will be the last positive growth seen for some time as the country endures a sharp contraction due to the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department said Thursday in its third and final look at the fourth quarter that growth was unchanged from its previous estimate but that the components were slightly altered with consumer spending slightly stronger but government spending and business investment a bit lower.
Many economists believe GDP will turn negative in the current January-March quarter, based on the sudden stop to economic activity that is now occurring. Some see a drop of around 6% with much bigger declines in the second quarter.
"The final Q4 GDP report is nothing more than a nostalgic look in the rear-view mirror that confirmed the economy headed into a deep coronavirus-induced recession with softer momentum," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics.
A recession is typically defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP and many believe the country has already entered a downturn.
Asked about that Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the country "may well be in a recession." But in an interview on NBC's "Today" program, he said the Fed was prepared to do more and the support efforts from the Fed should help the economy emerge in good shape after what should be a brief downturn.
The Fed has already taken aggressive actions to cut its key interest rate to a record low near zero and provide billions of dollars to backstop critical lending markets.
Grants could give US stake in airlines
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people with the matter.
Details were unclear on Thursday, but one approach being considered by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is to give the government warrants — options to buy shares in airlines that accept grant money, the people said.
A key factor would be the price at which the government could exercise the warrants. Airlines would balk if the government could buy their shares near the current, depressed prices.
The issue is wrapped up in discussions between the Trump administration and Republicans and Democrats in Congress over a $2 trillion plan designed to soften the economic blow of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Mnuchin disclosed the plan for the government to take stakes in airlines during final negotiations over the rescue plan.
Aid to airlines is one of the last sticking points in Washington's negotiations over the economic-rescue plan, which includes $500 billion in loans and guarantees to businesses, state and local governments.
Big carmakers seek to restart factories
DETROIT — Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota took steps Thursday to restart North American factories that have been closed to protect workers from the coronavirus.
The plants would reopen in early or mid-April, restoring the largest source of cash for automakers that generally book revenue when they ship vehicles to dealerships.
Auto companies, like other businesses, are trying to manage their way through the coronavirus crisis, which has forced factories to close amid employee concerns that they could catch the virus while working close to others at factory work stations.
Ford said it wants to reopen five North American assembly plants, starting with one in Mexico April 6 and continuing with four in the U.S. on April 14. The move was immediately met with skepticism by the United Auto Workers union, which represents 56,000 Ford factory workers.
Honda wants to reopen U.S. and Canadian factories on April 7, a week later than originally planned, while Toyota plans to restart North American plants on April 20. Fiat Chrysler intends to reopen U.S. and Canadian factories April 14 depending on state restrictions and plant readiness. General Motors says it hasn't decided yet when factories would restart. Most automakers said they would monitor the virus and adjust decisions if needed.
Cat, Deere profits to feel virus bug
NEW YORK — Agricultural and heavy equipment makers are in for a rough year as the virus pandemic delivers a sting to an industry trying to recover form a trade war.
Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann slashed his earnings forecast for Caterpillar and Deere because of a series of abrupt production closures and the broader economic shutdown. Both companies have already yanked their financial forecasts for the year.
Volkmann now expects a profit of $5.75 per share for Caterpillar, down from $9.50 per share. He also cut his forecast for Deere's profit to $6 per share from $10 per share.
A slump in spending from the mining and construction industries could be particularly painful for Caterpillar. Deere has been especially hurt as farmers spend less on new equipment because of lower crop prices.
Volkmann said the industries should start to improve in the third and fourth quarters, before growing in 2021.
More trouble for oil ahead, bank says
NEW YORK — The investment bank Goldman Sachs is warning of another sharp drop in oil prices, saying some producers are eventually going to have to shut some wells because of dramatic decline in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Goldman says demand for jet fuel and gasoline is deteriorating as governments restrict travel or would-be travelers stay home. This will result in storage for fuel filling to capacity, which in turn will result in a glut of crude oil, forcing a sharp pullback in production.
Analysts at Goldman say Brent crude, the international benchmark, will remain around $20 in the second quarter — down from $29 a barrel now — but the price of the U.S. benchmark should drop "well below $20 a barrel. U.S. crude was trading around $23.70 a barrel Thursday morning.
Global demand is expected to fall by 10.5 million barrels a day in March and 18.7 million barrels a day in April. While oil producers such as OPEC and Russia might try to offset that with production cuts, "We expect a demand shock of this magnitude to overwhelm any supply response," the Goldman analysts say.
In their report, the analysts say that once demand comes back, the surge in oil prices could be dramatic because reversing a shut-in of production isn't easy, and there could be a shortage once the existing supplies of jet fuel, gasoline and crude are used up.
Peeps on hold; Easter taken care of
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — No more Peeps are being hatched for at least a couple of weeks — but it shouldn't affect Easter baskets.
The Bethlehem, Pa.-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities are closed Wednesday through April 7.
But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.
The company also makes other candies, including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews.
Just Born officials say that inventories of those candies had been shipped prior to the production stoppage, but that they might be in short supply at some retailers.
Bank of England warns of downturn
LONDON — The Bank of England has warned that the scale and duration of the economic shock stemming from the coronavirus pandemic will be "large and sharp but should ultimately prove temporary."
The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that the scale of the downturn will largely depend on whether job losses and business failures can be "minimized."
Early surveys of the economy in Britain are pointing to a virus-related downturn even deeper than the one that followed the global financial crisis a decade ago.
Like other central banks around the world since the pandemic spread viciously over the past few weeks, the Bank of England has slashed interest rates, reducing its main one to 0.1 percent, its lowest level ever. It has also expanded its bond-buying program and is offering hundreds of billions in cheap loans to businesses.
Many of the measures have been done in concert with the British government, which has ramped up spending and launched an income guarantee scheme for workers if their companies retain them rather than lay them off. A further scheme for Britain's roughly 5 million self-employed workers is expected to be announced later.