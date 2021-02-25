Economic growth in 4Q revised higher; soaring sales at Best Buy can't save jobs

US growth in 4Q tweaked up to 4.1%
WASHINGTON — The economy grew at a 4.1 percent pace in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated, ending a year in which the overall economy, ravaged by a global pandemic, shrank more than in any year in the past seven decades.
The influx of new government stimulus efforts and accelerated vaccine distribution could lift growth in the current quarter, ending in March, to 5 percent or even higher, economists believe.
The 4.1 percent gain in the gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic health that calculates the value of all final goods and services produced the country — is a slight upward revision from 4 percent growth in the first estimate released a month ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The revision does alter the nation's annual GDP rate, which shrank 3.5 percent, the largest decline since 1946 when the U.S. demobilized after World War II.
As bad as 2020 was, it's set the nation up for what economists believe will be a very strong rebound. Many project a growth rate of 5 percent or more in the current quarter or more, with 9 percent growth the headline in some forecasts.
For all of 2021, economists are forecasting the GDP could grow by 6 percent. That would be the fastest annual GDP growth since the economy expanded 7.2 percent in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president.
Best Buy cut 5K jobs as sales soared
NEW YORK — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company's sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.
The company said it eliminated the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores. Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.
Best Buy's workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic. It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17 percent, from the year before.
The company is retraining workers to help with online orders. And more space in stores is being used to ship orders or to get them ready for curbside pickup, where shoppers buy online and fetch their orders in parking lots.
Best Buy's revenue last quarter climbed 11 percent to $16.9 billion, and its profit rose nearly 10 percent to $816 million.
Newly public Airbnb reports huge loss for 4Q
NEW YORK — Home-sharing site Airbnb posted a $3.9 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 as it suffered from the pandemic downturn in travel and recorded one-time costs for becoming a public company.
In results released Thursday — Airbnb's first as a publicly traded entity — the San Francisco-based company took a charge of $2.8 billion for stock compensation related to the IPO. A year earlier, Airbnb lost $352 million.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $859 million in the quarter that ended Dec. 31. Nights booked fell 39 percent from a year earlier.
Since the start of the pandemic, Airbnb has shifted its focus to beach towns and mountain destinations — outdoorsy places where the risk of contracting the coronavirus is perceived to be lower. The company expects rentals in big cities to come back last. It has also slashed costs and jobs to ride out the pandemic, much like airlines and others in the travel industry.
Pending home sales slip, still a Jan. record
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined again with the number of properties for sale not matching the surging demand in the U.S.
The National Association of Realtors index of pending home sales fell 2.8 percent to 122.8, which was still a record high for the month. December's index, which was also a record high, was revised upward.
Despite the recent declines, contract signings are still 13 percent ahead of where they were last year at this point, a sign that the housing market remains strong despite the widespread economic damage caused by the pandemic.
Contract signings are considered a barometer of purchases that will take place the next one to two months as the spring buying season opens.
Contract signings were up a slight 0.1 percent in the South.
Jobless claims high, but fewest in 3 months
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though applications for aid remain at a historically high level.
Jobless claims declined by 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. It is the lowest figure since late November and the sharpest one-week decline since August. Still, before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000.
The latest figures coincide with a weakened job market that has made scant progress in the past three months. Hiring averaged just 29,000 a month from November through January. Though the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in January, a broader measure that includes people who have given up on their job searches is closer to 10 percent.
All told, 19 million people were receiving unemployment aid as of Feb. 6, up from 18.3 million the previous week. About three-quarters of those recipients are receiving checks from federal benefit programs, including programs that provide jobless aid beyond the 26 weeks given by most states.
Mr. Potato Head is going gender neutral
NEW YORK — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.
Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.
Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.
Durable goods orders were up in Jan.
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4 percent in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Orders for goods meant to last at least three years have now risen nine straight months, another sign that manufacturing has proven resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The January gain — triple what economists had expected — followed upticks of 1.2 percent in December and 1.3 percent in November. Orders have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels; they're up 3.5 percent from a year earlier.
Orders for civilian aircraft and parts jumped 389.9 percent. Excluding transportation equipment, which can bounce wildly from month to month, durable goods orders were up a solid 1.4 percent.
"Durable goods are putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror,'' economists Oren Klachkin and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said in a research note, adding that "factory activity will expand solidly in the near term, driven by hearty consumer demand for goods and inventory restocking.'' President Joe Biden's financial relief package, being debated in Congress, is likely to "pad consumers' wallets and buoy the near-term outlook.''
Qantas: Oct. earliest for most overseas flights
CANBERRA, Australia — Qantas Airways does not expect to resume international travel apart from New Zealand until late October after the Australian population is vaccinated for COVID-19, CEO Alan Joyce said Thursday.
The Sydney-based airline had been selling seats on international flights from July 1.
But there has been a huge surge in COVID-19 cases around the world since those July flights went on sale in early January, Joyce said. There were also new coronavirus variants emerging.
Those tickets sold for flights after July 1 and before Oct. 31 are being refunded.
"We are now planning for international travel to restart at the end of October this year in line with the day for Australia's vaccine rollout to be effectively complete," Joyce said.