East Cooper Medical Center Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive collected 900+ servings of cereal

East Cooper Medical Center recently announced that it donated more than 900 servings of cereal to Lowcountry Food Bank during its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, which ran from June 7 to 14.
“The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive will help provide a healthy breakfast for local children and adults struggling with hunger this summer,” said Patrick Downes, chief executive officer of East Cooper Medical Center. “I am very grateful for the support of our staff and community in this effort. Good nutrition is essential to good health, and we are proud to support the fight against hunger in the communities we serve.”
In the Lowcountry, many free or reduced-fee breakfasts and lunches are served daily during the school year. Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.