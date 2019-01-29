Stocks mixed as Wall St. eyes earnings
NEW YORK — Stocks posted an uneven finish on Wall Street Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 index its second decline in a row.
An early gain faded as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate results and looked ahead to a heavy schedule of news on companies and the economy.
Xerox and 3M rose after reporting solid results, but Harley-Davidson fell. Apple, which alarmed traders earlier this month when it disclosed that demand for iPhones is waning, reported earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts.
"We think earnings are good and economic growth is good, it's just not great like it was last year," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist for LPL Financial.
New Apple era as iPhone sales fall
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple hoped to offset slowing demand for iPhones by raising the prices of its most important product, but that strategy seems to have backfired after sales sagged during the holiday shopping season.
Results released Tuesday revealed the magnitude of the iPhone slump — a 15 percent drop in revenue from the previous year. That decline in Apple's most profitable product caused Apple's total earnings for the October-December quarter to dip slightly to $20 billion.
Now, CEO Tim Cook is grappling with his toughest challenge since replacing co-founder Steve Jobs 7½ years ago. Even as he tries to boost iPhone sales, Cook also must prove that Apple can still thrive even if demand doesn't rebound.
Cook rattled Wall Street in early January by disclosing the company had missed its own revenue projections for the first time in 15 years. The last time that happened, the iPod was just beginning to transform Apple.
The results for the October-December period were slightly above the expectations analysts lowered after Cook's Jan. 2 warning. Besides the profit decline, Apple's revenue fell 5 percent from the prior year to $84 billion.
It marked the first time in more than two years that Apple's quarterly revenue has dropped from the past year. The erosion was caused by the decline of the iPhone, whose sales plunged to $52 billion, down by more than $9 billion from the previous year.
Apple predicted its revenue for the January-March period will range from $55 billion to $59 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been anticipating revenue of about $59 billion.
Consumers rattled by shutdown, markets
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month to its lowest reading in a year and a half, tested by the partial government shutdown and roiling financial markets. Still, consumer spirits remain robust by historic standards.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 120.2 in January, down from 126.6 in December and the lowest level since July 2017.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both declined in January. Consumers' expectations for the future dropped to the lowest point since October 2016.
The government reopened Monday after the 35-day shutdown, the longest federal closure in U.S. history. The shutdown is expected to cause slight permanent harm to the economy — about $3 billion — according to a new government report.
The January decline in consumer confidence "is more the result of a temporary shock than a precursor to a significant slowdown in the coming months," said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators. He noted that "shock events" such as government shutdowns "tend to have sharp, but temporary, impacts on consumer confidence."
Home price gains slow in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a slower pace in November, as sales have tumbled and affordability has deteriorated for many would-be buyers.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier, dropping off from a 5 percent annual increase in October, according to a Tuesday report.
Home sales drifted downward for much of 2018, causing homes to sit on the market longer and price growth to slip. Buyers have found it difficult to afford a home due to a shortage of properties at a median price of roughly $250,000, last year's rising mortgage rates and roughly six years of home price growth exceeding wage gains.
"Home prices are still rising, but more slowly than in recent months," says David M. Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "The pace of price increases are being dampened by declining sales of existing homes and weaker affordability."
The Las Vegas metro area posted the largest price gains at 12 percent, followed by Phoenix at 8.1 percent and Seattle at 6.3 percent. All 20 of the metro areas tracked by the index reported price gains, with Washington, DC posting the slowest gain at 2.7 percent.
Still, 2019 has offered consumers some relief as the average 30-year mortgage rate has dipped to 4.45 percent from a recent peak of nearly 5 percent. This could help to boost demand after sales declined last year.
The National Association of Realtors said last week that sales of existing homes in 2018 fell 3.1 percent from the prior year to 5.34 million units, the lowest level since 2015.
Harley sales weak, shipments down
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson's fourth-quarter profit dropped from a year earlier, stung by a large restructuring expense. While its adjusted results met Wall Street's view, revenue was pressured by lower sales in the motorcycle segment and a decline in shipments.
The motorcycle maker earned $495,000, or less than a penny a share, for the period ended Dec. 31. A year earlier the Milwaukee-based company earned $8.3 million, or 5 cents per share.
The latest quarter included a restructuring expense of $19.4 million. Excluding that and the impact of tariffs, earnings were 17 cents per share, in line with the estimates of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Motorcycle sales totaled $955.6 million. Including financial services results, total revenue was $1.15 billion. Wall Street predicted $1.05 billion in revenue.
Sales for the motorcycle segment declined in the quarter, with shipments down 7.9 percent to 43,489.
For the year, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported a profit of $531.5 million, or $3.19 per share, on revenue of $4.97 billion.
Looking ahead, the company forecast shipments of between 53,000 and 58,000 for the first quarter and a range of 217,000 to 222,000 for the full year.
Va. set to OK $550M Amazon deal
RICHMOND, Va. — After nine minutes of debate, the Virginia House sent a bill providing more than a half-billion dollars in incentives for Amazon to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.
News outlets report that the House voted in favor of the measure, which would create $550 million in "post-performance" incentives for the technology giant, based on job creation. The bill would give Amazon cash grants of $22,000 per new full-time job for the first 25,000 jobs.
If Amazon commits to a second phase of the headquarters that would create an additional 12,850 jobs, it would receive an additional $200 million.
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, criticized the legislation, saying northern Virginia already has "a crisis of affordability," not unemployment. Northam has said he will sign the bill.