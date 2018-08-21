S&P hits a high as profits propel stocks
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 index briefly traded at an all-time high Tuesday just as the U.S. stock market's bull run came closer to becoming the longest on record.
The market's benchmark index eked out a slight gain, closing a little below the high mark it set in January. The rally pushed the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks to a record high.
The current bull market, which began in 2009, is on track to become the longest in history on Wednesday, surpassing the bull run of the 1990s.
Tuesday's gains were driven by strong earnings by home builders, retailers and other companies.
"That we got to these levels in January was a big surprise, more so than we're back there now," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management. "We've had a mildly higher market after the correction on the back of these amazing earnings."
Sales soar for parent of TJ Maxx
NEW YORK — TJX Cos., with its treasure-hunt shopping experience and discount prices, is proving as popular as ever with consumers, even if rising incomes mean they don't need a deal.
Comparable sales at the company, which owns the Marshalls and TJ Maxx chains, rose 6 percent in the second quarter, three times more than estimates.
"We have been attracting new customers to all our divisions, a significant share of whom are younger customers," CEO Ernie Herrman said in a statement.
There's evidence that consumers are staying loyal to TJX-owned retailers even as their incomes rise, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. With the U.S. economy growing and unemployment low, investors are keying in to see which retailers are taking advantage of the favorable environment.
"Our data show no erosion of shoppers migrating elsewhere as their economic circumstances improve," Saunders said in an email. "Indeed, if anything, the boost to consumer incomes over the first half of the year has encouraged existing shoppers to visit more often and spend more per visit, especially on apparel."
Atlanta wants details on Amazon-sized deal
ATLANTA — As Amazon.com prepares to select its site for a second headquarters, Atlanta leaders want to know more about plans for a colossal development project downtown.
Atlanta city council members want to know how much public money will be spent to develop an underused site known as "The Gulch." More details could emerge at their Tuesday meeting.
Planning documents show the project could fit Amazon's criteria for its second headquarters. Plans from earlier this year revealed it could include 9.3 million square feet of office space.
The projected completion date is 2027, which is when Amazon has said it needs up to 8 million square feet of office space for a second headquarters outside Seattle. "The Gulch" properties now include parking lots, abandoned buildings and railroad tracks surrounded by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CNN Center and government towers.
In January, Amazon narrowed its list of potential communities for the project and included Atlanta among its 20 finalists. The others include Nashville and Raleigh.
Animal crackers freed from cages
DETROIT — After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free.
Mondelez International says it has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum's Animals crackers after relenting to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Nabisco — which is owned by Mondelez — has been making the popular animal-shaped cookies since 1902. The red-and-yellow packaging has always shown animals in cages, as if they're traveling in boxcars for the circus.
PETA wrote to Mondelez in 2016, saying the box was outdated and should be changed. Mondelez agreed to a redesign.
The new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland.
Kohl's puts up big numbers, raises outlook
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl's breezed past Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its profit outlook for the year.
Like many retailers, Kohl's is reinventing itself as shoppers move increasingly online. But it is also benefiting from a stronger job market and rising consumer confidence. Walmart, Home Depot, Macy's and Nordstrom were among the retailers that raised their forecasts over the past few days.
Retailers are also benefiting from some of their rivals' struggles. Kohl's executives said on a conference call that it's angling to pick up customers who shopped at Bon-Ton Inc., which is in the midst of liquidation.
It also announced a partnership with Authentic Brands Group, the new owner of Nine West, which filed for bankruptcy in April. Starting next summer, Kohl's will be selling shoes, handbags and an exclusive women's clothing collection under the Nine West brand.
For the three months ended Aug. 4, Kohl's Corp. earned $292 million, or $1.76 per share, far exceeding the per-share expectations of $1.65 that analysts had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $4.57 billion, up from $4.4 billion, which also topped projections for $4.45 billion.
Edible Arrangements to move HQ to Ga.
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The fruit bouquet company Edible Arrangements is moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Georgia.
CEO Mike Rotondo announced Tuesday that the headquarters will move from the New Haven suburb of Wallingford to Sandy Springs near Atlanta.
Edible Arrangements has about 130 employees in Wallingford and plans to maintain a small office there with about 20 workers. The company opened the Sandy Springs location in March and plans to complete the headquarters relocation by the end of the year. Rotondo says Sandy Springs is a more centralized location and has better access to major transportation hubs.
A company spokeswoman says a small percentage of the Wallingford workers will relocate to Georgia and others will be offered assistance.
Edible Arrangements has more than 1,200 franchises or under development worldwide.