Early tech rally fizzles out on Wall Street; Uber is 'starting to fire on all cylinders,' CEO says

Stocks mixed as tech rebound fades
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed May 5 after an early technology-sector rebound faded, tempering the market's recovery from a sell-off a day earlier.
The S&P 500 eked out a 0.1 percent gain after having been up 0.7 percent in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.3 percent increase, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.4 percent.
Financial and energy stocks helped keep the S&P 500 out of the red, including gains at JPMorgan Chase and Exxon Mobil. Losses for retailers and other companies that rely primarily on consumer spending kept those gains in check, as did a pullback in utilities. Tech stocks, which led the market's blockbuster rebound in 2020, fell for the seventh straight day.
The mixed results came as investors remained focused on earnings, which have been better than expected.
"It's been a pretty torrid pace in terms of earnings right now, but not everyone is being rewarded," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade. "To have your stock at least do OK during earnings season: No. 1 beat on revenue and No. 2 talk about a bright rest of the year trend."
Uber deliveries grow, ride unit improves
NEW YORK — Uber saw record demand in the first quarter as its food delivery business grew while lockdowns ended and more customers hailed rides
The company said May 5 that its bookings jumped 24 percent to $19.5 billion — an all-time high — in the January-March period. That was far ahead of the $18 billion Wall Street was anticipating, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Uber said its delivery bookings rose 166 percent from the same period last year. Ride-hailing bookings were down 38 percent, but that was narrower than the year-over-year losses the company saw most of 2020.
"Uber is starting to fire on all cylinders, as more consumers are riding with us again while continuing to use our expanding delivery offerings," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $2.9 billion, partly due to a $600 million charge for back payment of workers in the United Kingdom. Without that, Uber reported $3.5 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street's estimate of $3.27 billion. The company reported a net loss of $108 million for the period, or 6 cents per share. Analysts had forecast a 56-cent loss.
Truck sales drive GM's profit higher
Detroit — General Motors' first-quarter net income surged to $2.98 billion as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.
Despite the semiconductor shortage, GM stuck with full-year pretax earnings guidance of $10 billion to $11 billion issued earlier in the year and said earnings would be at the high end of the range. Full-year net income is expected to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion. The company predicts a strong first half with a pretax profit of around $5.5 billion.
During the quarter, the company said it was able to divert computer chips to higher-profit models such as full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, and that brought income higher.
CEO Mary Barra wouldn't say how much production she expects to lose to the chip shortage. GM reiterated that the shortage would cost it up to $2 billion in earnings before taxes this year due to lost production. The company has been forced to cut production of some smaller vehicles with lower profit margins, such as the Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
PPP business relief program out of money
NEW YORK — The government's key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money.
The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.
The program, which has run out of cash and refunded by Congress twice before, was scheduled to expire May 31. It's not yet known if lawmakers will approve another round of funding.
More than half the loans and nearly a third of the loan money was given out this year, and included second loans for hard-hit companies.
The SBA said in a statement it will continue to fund applications that have been approved. New applications made through Community Financial Institutions, which are financial lenders that serve underserved communities, would also be funded.
Services sector slows slightly in April
WASHINGTON — Activity in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, slowed slightly in April after hitting an all-time high in March.
The Institute for Supply Management said its monthly survey of service industries showed a drop to a still high reading of 62.7 percent, 1 percentage point lower than the record high set in March.
Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. The April level marks the 11th straight month of expansion in the services sector after a two-month contraction in April and May last year when the country was struggling with widespread shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The reading on service industries followed an ISM report Monday that activity in manufacturing also slowed in April to a level of 60.7percent. That was attributed to widespread supply chain shortages.
Biden repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
NEW YORK — The Biden administration nullified a Trump-era rule Wednesday that would have made it easier to classify workers as independent contractors, blocking a change supported by delivery and ride-hailing services.
The Labor Department's decision came just two days before the Trump-era rule was supposed to take effect. The move means the agency will continue to use existing rules under the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act to determine whether a worker should be classified as an independent contractor.
Under the existing system, app-based companies such as Uber, DoorDash and Instacart had already been able to classify their gig workforces as independent contractors. But those companies had applauded the Trump administration rule, arguing that the Depression-era law was outdated and did not provide the flexibility demanded by the digital era.
The department said the rule undermined worker protections.
Gig and other contractor workers are not covered by federal minimum wage laws and are generally not entitled to benefits including health insurance and paid sick days.
Max crash victims' kin seek FAA changes
WASHINGTON — Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met May 5 with top officials of the Transportation Department to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of being too cozy with Boeing.
The families demanded that the Biden administration replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, the FAA's top safety official, Ali Bahrami, and two others.
Several hundred relatives and friends of passengers who died in the 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, demanding the changes.
"The FAA has been, and continues to be, more interested in protecting Boeing and the aviation industry than safety," they wrote.
The Transportation Department did not immediately respond for comment.
Stellantis exec: Chip shortage impact 'controlled'
MILAN — The Stellantis automotive company created out of the January merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot reported Wednesday a 14 percent increase in first-quarter revenues, despite a drop in production due to the semiconductor shortage.
Lost production due to the global chip shortage for the period was 190,000 vehicles, Stellantis finance chief Richard Palmer said. Eight of the company's 44 plants are currently affected, leading to reductions in shifts or vehicle lines. Palmer said the impact was likely higher in the second quarter but "is still very controlled."
Stellantis is working on technical solutions to manage the chip shortage, such as changing the dashboard of the Peugeot 308. Palmer said the impact could continue into 2022. "We don't have great visibility," he said. "As such it would be imprudent to assume the issue is going to go away."
Jessica Alba company surges in its debut
NEW YORK — Shares of Honest Co., a diaper and baby-wipe seller founded by actress Jessica Alba, soared 44 percent in their stock market debut May 5, valuing the company at nearly $2.1 billion.
Alba founded Honest Co. a decade ago after using baby laundry detergents that caused her allergic reactions.
Along with detergent, the company's other first products included diapers and wipes that were sold on Honest Co.'s website. Today, the brand includes moisturizers, mascara and vitamins. While most sales still come from its website, it also sells its products in major stores.
Honest Co. said it sold nearly 26 million shares at $16 each, raising almost $413 million. It plans to use some of the proceeds to expand and sell goods outside the U.S. The company has never been profitable. Last year, its loss narrowed to $14.5 million while revenue rose 28 percent from 2019 to $300 million.