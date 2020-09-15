E-commerce, B2B deliveries lift FedEx's bottom line; WTO rules against US on China tariffs

FedEx posts $1.25B profit for quarter
NEW YORK — FedEx earned $1.25 billion in its latest quarter, as online shopping remained popular among customers avoiding stores and shipments between businesses improved.
The delivery giant reported Tuesday that it brought in $19.3 billion in revenue during the three months that ended Aug. 31, which was FedEx's fiscal first quarter.
Many people are shopping online during the pandemic, which is helping some delivery companies. But delivery to homes is less profitable than those between businesses, and business deliveries slowed as the pandemic dragged on and some establishments remained shuttered.
The Memphis-based company did not provide an outlook for the full 2021 fiscal year.
"While business demand improved in the first quarter, continued uncertainties cloud our ability to forecast full-year earnings," said Alan B. Graf, Jr., FedEx's chief financial officer.
Revenue in its core Express segment grew to $9.65 billion in the quarter, up from $8.95 billion at the same time last year. Its Ground service grew to $7.04 billion in revenue, up from $5.18 billion at the same time last year.
FedEx is raising its shipping rates by 4.9 percent for its Express, Ground and Home Delivery services and 4.9 percent to 5.9 percent for Freight, beginning in January.
It also has said it plans to hire up to 70,000 seasonal workers to handle extra holiday deliveries, a jump from 55,000 last year.
US tariffs on China illegal, WTO says
GENEVA — A World Trade Organization panel ruled Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods are illegal, vindicating Beijing even if the United States has all but incapacitated the WTO's ability to hand down a final, binding verdict.
The decision marks the first time that the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of high-profile tariffs that President Donald Trump's government has imposed on a number of countries — allies and rivals alike. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the WTO treats the U.S. unfairly.
The ruling, in theory, would allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs on billions' worth of U.S. goods. But it is unlikely to have much practical impact, at least in the short term, because the U.S. can appeal the decision and the WTO's appeals court is currently no longer functioning — largely because of Washington's refusal to accept new members for it.
In its decision, the WTO ruled against the U.S. government's argument that China has wrongly engaged in practices harmful to U.S. interests on issues including intellectual property theft and technology transfer — and it quickly drew criticism of U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer.
JPMorgan traders catch COVID as offices reopen
NEW YORK — A number of JPMorgan Chase traders have been sent home after employees tested positive for COVID-19, less than a week into the bank's push to start bringing its workers physically back into the office.
JP Morgan has been "managing individual cases (of employees testing positive) across the firm over the course of the last few months and following appropriate protocols when they occur," spokesman Brian Marchiony said Tuesday. He declined to say how many had tested positive.
JPMorgan has been insisting its traders and senior management return to their physical offices, setting a required start date of Sept. 21. Marchiony declined to say whether the bank would continue its push to reopen the offices or what percentage of the its workforce of about 257,000 was now working physically in branches and offices.
The news of the positive tests was first reported by Bloomberg News.
US drops tax on Canada aluminum
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it is dropping taxes on Canadian aluminum, easing tensions with a close ally just hours before Canada was prepared to impose retaliatory sanctions.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the U.S. is ending the 10 percent tariffs a month after imposing them. The U.S. had charged last month that an influx of Canadian aluminum justified the levy.
But the office said Tuesday that shipments of Canadian aluminum are returning to normal levels. It said it could re-impose the tariffs if the imports surged again.
Canada was preparing to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products Tuesday.
Mary Ng, Canada's minister of International Trade, welcomed the change in the U.S. position, saying, "Canada has not conceded anything," Ng said.
No new iPhones but cheaper watch
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple introduced a cheaper version of its smartwatch, its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while many consumers are forced to scrimp during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new discount model, called the Apple Watch SE, will sell for $279 and be available beginning Friday. The price is a markdown from the $399 that Apple is asking for the next version of its higher end watch, the Series 6.
Apple also took the wraps off a new high-end watch model, a next-generation iPad and a couple of new subscription services during a virtual event held Tuesday. The company normally also rolls out its new iPhones at this time of year, but production problems caused by the pandemic have delayed their release until at least October.
CEO Tim Cook didn't mention iPhones during Tuesday's presentation recorded at the company's massive, but now mostly empty, headquarters.
Factory production up slightly in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest increase of 0.4 percent in August, far weaker than the strong bounce back recorded in previous months when factories were coming back to life.
The slight increase reported Tuesday by the Federal Reserve followed gains of 3.5 percent in July and 6.1 percent in June, when the industrial sector knocked down by the pandemic began to rebound.
For August, manufacturing rose 1 percent but mining, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 2.5 percent. Production at the nation's utilities was off 0.4 percent.
CBS to rebrand its streaming service
NEW YORK — ViacomCBS will rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, set to debut early next year with new, original shows.
The expanded streaming service has been in the works since February, when CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS planned to add "substantial content" to CBS All Access by drawing from a number of its media platforms.
The new service will add shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, other Paramount Pictures and ViacomCBS brands, in addition to what CBS All Access already offers.
CBS and Viacom joined forces last August, saying they could better compete as one in the increasingly competitive streaming environment.
CBS was one of the first media companies to launch its own streaming service. Its $6-a-month service CBS All Access includes original programming such as new "Star Trek" series and a revival of "The Twilight Zone." The service also has old and current broadcast shows.
Paramount Plus enters an increasingly crowded field.
Virus prompts Kohl's to cut office jobs
NEW YORK — It sales hurt by the pandemic, retailer Kohl's said Tuesday that it will cut 15 percent of its office workers in a move that's expected to save $65 million a year.
The company declined to say how many people will lose their jobs. The layoffs will be at its headquarters in Wisconsin, as well as offices in New York and California.
Kohl's, like other retailers that sell clothing and other non-essential items, temporary closed all its department stores at the start of the pandemic. After reopening, its sales in the second quarter still fell 23 percent and the company reported a loss of $39 million.
Kraft Heinz sells some dairy brands
NEW YORK — Kraft Heinz said Tuesday that it is selling its natural cheese business — including its Cracker Barrel and Breakstone's brands — to French dairy company Lactalis Group as part of a larger restructuring.
The $3.2 billion sale includes Kraft Heinz production facilities in California, New York and Wisconsin. About 750 employees at those plants will transfer to Lactalis Group.
Kraft Heinz, however, will keep its Philadelphia cream cheese brand, Kraft singles and the Velveeta and Chiz Whiz brands. It's also retaining its macaroni and cheese business.
Included in the sale are Kraft Heinz's natural, grated, cultured and specialty cheese businesses in the U.S., its grated cheese business in Canada and its entire international cheese business. Kraft Heinz already sold its natural cheese business in Canada last year for $1.2 billion.
The sale is expected to close in the first half of next year.
Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard praised the sale, saying the brands had trouble differentiating themselves from store brands.