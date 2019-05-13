E-cigarette firm expands to SC
LEXINGTON — A major e-cigarette manufacturer is announcing plans to expand operations to South Carolina.
Gov. Henry McMaster's office said Monday that Juul Labs Inc. plans to invest more than $125 million to build a new assembly facility in Lexington County. Juul is expected to create more than 500 new jobs.
The company plans to open the assembly and packaging operation center in Lexington this summer.
CEO Kevin Burns says Juul launched in 2015 and was established to help adult smokers make the switch from combustible cigarettes.
Ethiopian Air hesitant about Max jets
NEW YORK — The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says his airline might never fly the Boeing 737 Max again after a deadly crash in March, and if it does, it will wait until other carriers use the plane first.
Tewolde Gebremariam told NBC News that Ethiopian won't use the plane unless the airline, its pilots and the traveling public are convinced that it's safe.
Nearly 400 Max jets operated by dozens of airlines remain grounded around the world while Boeing works to fix flight-control software implicated in two accidents that killed 346 people, including 157 on Ethiopian.
Gebremariam says of Max jets, "If we fly them again, we will be the last airline to fly them again."
A Boeing spokesman did not comment immediately on the CEO's remarks.
High court allows iPhone app suit
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing consumers to pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court's four liberals Monday in rejecting a plea from Apple to end the lawsuit over the 30% commission the company charges software developers whose apps are sold through the App Store.
The lawsuit was filed by iPhone users who must purchase software for their smartphones exclusively through Apple's App Store.
Four conservative justices dissented.
Jury awards $2B in weed killer case
OAKLAND, Calif. — A jury ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto Co. to pay a combined $2.05 billion to a couple who claimed the company's popular weed killer Roundup Ready caused their cancers.
The Oakland jury on Monday delivered Monsanto's third such loss in California since August.
Alva and Alberta Pilliod claimed they used Roundup for more than 30 years to landscape their home and other properties. They were both diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
A federal jury in San Francisco previously ordered the weed killer maker to pay a man $80 million and a San Francisco jury in August awarded $289 million to a former greenskeeper, though a judge later reduced it.
The trials were the first of an estimated 13,000 lawsuits against Monsanto.
German chemical giant Bayer owns Monsanto and said it will appeal.
Southwest expands its HI service
HONOLULU — Southwest Airlines has started a new route in the Hawaiian islands with plans to add more interisland service.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that the airline began service between Honolulu on Oahu and Kona on the Big Hawaii of Island on Sunday.
Officials say Southwest plans to begin four-times daily service to Hilo on the eastern side of the Big Island in late 2019 or early 2020.
Southwest entered the Hawaii market in March when it initiated service between Honolulu and Oakland, Calif.
Emirates exec out after profit dip
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The chief commercial officer at Emirates has resigned from the Middle East's largest airline after profits dipped to their lowest level in years.
Emirates on Sunday confirmed Thierry Antinori's resignation. It says Adnan Kazim, who currently oversees a division tasked with revenue optimization and strategic planning, was named acting CCO in addition to his current responsibilities.
The changes come days after the Dubai-based airline said its profits fell nearly 70% in the past fiscal year, reaching lows of $237 million largely due to higher fuel costs, a strengthened U.S. dollar and stagnant passenger growth.
The Emirates website says Antinori joined Emirates in 2011 as executive vice president for passenger sales worldwide. He held the post of CCO at Emirates for six years.