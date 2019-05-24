Orders for durable goods fall
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods fell sharply last month, pulled down by lower demand for commercial aircraft and cars.
The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — fell 2.1%, after rising 1.7% in March. Orders also fell steeply in February.
Aircraft orders, typically a volatile category, plummeted 25.1%, after a more modest gain of 7.8% in the previous month. Orders for cars and auto parts fell 3.4%, the biggest drop in nearly a year.
Excluding transportation items, orders were unchanged. But a category that tracks business investment declined 0.9%, the most since December. Demand for communications equipment and steel, aluminum and other metals fell, while orders for machinery barely rose.
The data suggest companies are spending less on big-ticket items, likely in part because of the uncertainties raised by the U.S.-China trade war. Americans are also purchasing fewer cars, forcing automakers to pare back activity. Higher interest rates and additional competition from late-model used cars has reduced sales.
Report: Title firm exposes data
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A respected security blog is reporting that a flaw on the website of a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files.
Krebs On Security says the data collected by First American Financial could have been viewed by anyone with a web browser until the company disabled the vulnerable site Friday. It's unclear if any exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.
First American didn't respond to requests for comment. Krebs posted a statement from the company saying it's still evaluating how customers might be affected by the privacy lapse.
First American operates 800 offices in nine countries and generates $5.7 billion in annual revenue. Its stock slipped 2% in Friday's extended trading.
VW has new CEO at Tenn. plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — German auto maker Volkswagen has named a new chief executive at its factory in Chattanooga, a company spokeswoman said Friday.
Frank Fischer has been named the new CEO at the factory where 3,800 workers produce the Passat and Atlas vehicles, plant spokeswoman Amanda Plecas said in a phone interview.
Plecas said employees were notified Thursday about the hiring of Fischer, who was CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga Operations when the plant broke ground in 2008 and began production in 2011. Fischer left Chattanooga three years later for a position at a Volkswagen factory in Germany.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Fischer was credited with overseeing construction of the Chattanooga factory, which started production on schedule.
Fischer steps in for Antonio Pinto, who replaced Christian Koch in August 2017. Plecas said Pinto is moving to a new assignment for Volkswagen in Germany.
Plecas said the announcement of Fischer's return has nothing to do with recent union activity at the factory.
Suit filed over sweet tomatoes
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. — The largest U.S. seller of San Marzano tomatoes, known to food lovers as the best tomatoes to make pasta sauce, has been hit with two federal lawsuits claiming what's inside the can isn't the real thing.
New Jersey-based Cento Fine Foods called the claims "wrongful" this week and assures their tomatoes are true San Marzanos, meaning they were grown at the base of Mount Vesuvius in Campania in Italy.
One suit filed in New York in February alleges fraud, saying there's no way Cento can produce that many San Marzano tomatoes. Another suit filed recently in California says the cans lack certain labeling that qualifies them as true San Marzanos.
The company says that isn't a requirement.
San Marzano tomatoes are a favorite among foodies for their sweet flavor, stronger taste and low acidity.
Ex-Facebook exec says CEO resign
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook's former security chief is disagreeing with calls to break up the social network. Instead, Alex Stamos believes the way to fix problems is for Mark Zuckerberg to step aside as CEO.
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes and other critics contend that government regulators should require Facebook to spin off popular services such as Instagram and WhatsApp.
But Stamos believes that just creates "three companies that have the same fundamental problems."
Facebook has been grappling with such problems as privacy, fake news and hate speech.
Zuckerberg remains the company's controlling shareholder, making it unlikely he will be replaced without his consent.
Stamos left Facebook last year as the company dealt with fallout from bogus information spread on its social network.