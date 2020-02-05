Drugmaker is shedding assets that bring in $6.5B in sales; Trade gae falls for 1st time since '13

Merck to spin off several units
NEW YORK — Drugmaker Merck & Co. beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit expectations, but investors weren't as happy with the biggest move it has made in years: deciding to spin off its women's health division and other operations with $6.5 billion in annual revenues.
The maker of cancer blockbuster Keytruda announced the plan along with its quarterly results, saying the two resulting companies each would be able to grow faster and develop more new medicines, benefiting patients.
The spinoff is expected to be based in New Jersey, via a tax-free distribution to Merck shareholders.
The maneuver culminates a steady shift of Merck's business the past several years from a primary care drugmaker with more than 160 products, to a company which will have with half as many, focused on its surging but young oncology business, and growing sales of its vaccine, hospital products and veterinary medicines.
CEO Kenneth Frazier said the spinoff will ensure Merck's long-term growth, while the new company will have strong cash flow to expand in women's health, which wasn't getting enough attention.
Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein wrote to investors that the spinoff should drive higher revenue and dividend growth and increase profit margins.
Trade gap falls, 1st time in 6 years
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as President Donald Trump hammered China with import taxes.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad fell 1.7% last year to $616.8 billion. U.S. exports fell 0.1 percent to $2.5 trillion. But imports fell more, slipping 0.4 percent to $3.1 trillion. Imports of crude oil plunged 19.3 percent to $126.6 billion.
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed last year by 17.6 percent to $345.6 billion. Trump has imposed tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports in a battle over Beijing's aggressive drive to challenge American technological dominance. The world's two biggest economies reached an interim trade deal last month, and Trump dropped plans to extend the tariffs to another $160 billion in Chinese goods.
But goods trade gap with Mexico rose 26.2 percent last year to a record $101.8 billion. The goods deficit with the European Union also hit a record, $177.9 billion, up 5.5 percent from 2018.
Overall, the U.S. posted a $866 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as cars and appliances, down from $887.3 billion in 2018. But it ran a $249.2 billion surplus in the trade of services such as tourism and banking, down from $260 billion in 2018.
Survey: firms added 291K jobs in Jan.
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added 291,000 jobs in January, a big increase from December, but much of that strength likely reflected unusually warm weather during the month.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the January job gain, which was larger than had been expected, compared to a revised December figure of 193,000.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said that warmer-than-normal weather for January played a big role in the increase. He said without that impact, the job gain would probably have been around 150,000.
The ADP report is coming out ahead of the Labor Department's release of the January jobs report on Friday. Many analysts expect that report will show a job gain of 150,000 in January, compared to 145,000 jobs in the government's report in December. Analysts believe the unemployment rate will remain at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent.
GM in black despite tough '19
DETROIT — Despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China, General Motors still made money last year.
The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17 percent from 2018.
GM couldn't avoid red ink the fourth quarter, though. The automaker lost $232 million, largely because most of the strike by the United Auto Workers happened during the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter was $30.8 billion, down almost 20 percent from a year ago and short of Wall Street estimates of $31.2 billion.
LinkedIn CEO says he's stepping aside
NEW YORK — The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.
Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as chief of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, a senior vice president, will become CEO as of June 1.
Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor.
Roslansky said LinkedIn's priority of serving the world's professionals isn't going to change.
LinkedIn is a social network for workers and job seekers. Recruiters use it to find new hires. Users can share their resumes, search for jobs and catch up on career advice and the latest news. The basic version is free, though LinkedIn charges to get additional features.
The service has about 675 million members, compared with 33 million when Weiner joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008. Microsoft bought the company for $26 billion in 2016.
Best Buy CEO will stay in role
NEW YORK — Best Buy said CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the company after its board completed an investigation into allegations against her in an anonymous letter.
The company this week did not disclose what the investigation found but said that Barry "fully cooperated."
Best Buy hasn't revealed what allegations were made in the anonymous letter, but The Wall Street Journal reported last month that it referenced Barry having an inappropriate romantic relationship with Karl Sanft, a former vice president at Best Buy.
Sanft told the The Star Tribune last week that he did not have an affair with Barry.
Best Buy, which is based in Richfield, Minn., said it hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations and declined to comment further.
Barry, who became CEO of Best Buy Co. in June, replaced Hubert Joly after he stepped down and took on the role of executive chairman. Barry, 44, has worked at the company since 1999. She is Best Buy's first female CEO in its more than 50-year history.
New US bond to be sold quarterly
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department says its new 20-year bond, which it is introducing to help finance budget deficits projected to top $1 trillion over the next decade, will be offered on a quarterly basis in February, May, August and November.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that it still planned to begin auctioning the bond in the first half of this year but has not made a final decision. Market analysts are expecting that the first auction will be in May.
Treasury officials said they were considering a recommendation from primary bond dealers to auction the bonds in a range of $10 billion to $13 billion each quarter. Officials said they will announce the size of the auctions and further details in May.
Treasury announced last month that it was bringing back the 20-year bond, which it had last auctioned in 1986. The 20-year length was chosen after officials considered proposals for a 50-year or 100-year bond.
The government currently sells 10-year notes and 30-year Treasury bonds but is examining new ways to finance the government's soaring deficits.
Dubai airport tops for int'l travel
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday that it maintained its title as the world's busiest for international travel, despite closing one of its runways for repairs last year and the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
The airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019, 6 million more than second-place Heathrow Airport in London. That's down 3 percent from 2018, which saw 89.1 million passengers.
The airport blamed the weaker numbers in part on a 45-day closure of its southern runway, the bankruptcy of India's Jet Airways and the grounding of the 737 Max. Government-owned Emirates' low-cost sister carrier, FlyDubai, had been flying a number of the Maxs in its fleet.
It's the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world's busiest for international travel. The world's busiest airport overall is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International.
LL Bean cuts jobs, closing call hub
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is eliminating 200 jobs across the company and closing its call center in Maine's second-largest city as part of a reorganization.
The outdoor retailer's job cuts will occur at all levels, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday. All the 130 call center agents in Lewiston will be offered the opportunity to move to a call center in Portland or work from home.
The company has dealt with flat sales and a difficult era of belt-tightening that included a previous reduction in workforce, a tightening of its generous return policy, and a paring of product lines to refocus on the company's outdoors roots.
But the company last year reported a small increase in sales. The company declined to comment on current revenue projections for its fiscal year.
After the cuts, L.L. Bean will employ 3,500 year-round employees in Maine and 5,200 companywide, it said.
Casper Sleep cuts price of IPO
NEW YORK — Online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. is slashing the price of its initial public offering.
The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that it now anticipates offering about 8.4 million shares at $12 to $13 each. Last month Casper said it expected to price the IPO between $17 and $19.
Investors may be cautious after some recent IPO flops. The ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft debuted on the market last year, but have continued to lose money and both have traded well below their IPO prices. Office-sharing company WeWork scuttled its IPO in September, a crisis that left it on the brink of bankruptcy and forced the ouster of co-founder Adam Neumann.
Amazon CEO wants lawsuit tossed
NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is asking a California court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by his girlfriend's brother, Michael Sanchez.
In Sanchez's lawsuit filed last week, the Hollywood talent manager alleges that Bezos and his security consultant Gavin de Becker falsely told reporters that Sanchez provided nude photos of Bezos to The National Enquirer.
In court documents filed Monday, Bezos and de Becker argue that the activities Sanchez is accusing them of are protected by a law that restricts litigation seeking to limit people's free speech rights under the First Amendment.
A lawyer for Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year, The National Enquirer published a story revealing that Bezos was having an affair with Sanchez's sister, Lauren. Michael Sanchez said in his lawsuit that he entered a deal with the tabloid corroborating the affair, but that he did not have or provide nude photos of Bezos to the Enquirer. After the story came out, Bezos published a blog post alleging that the tabloid tried to blackmail him with embarrassing photos that he sent to Lauren Sanchez.
Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth nearly $120 billion, is the world's richest person.