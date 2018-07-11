Step back a decade, and you would have been helpless if a car was moving toward you in reverse.
At the time, the backup camera was not a standard device on many vehicles. The technology dates to 1956 and was first used in the U.S. in a car model for sale 17 years ago.
Yet the devices were infrequent even on luxury cars into the late 2000s. And only in May did a federal regulation take effect requiring new cars sold in this country to have backup cameras "to help drivers avoid accidents," according to a report in USA Today. "The technology will now be standard in even the cheapest of new cars."
High-tech gadgets have graced trucks and cars since the first electric starter was patented in 1911 and have been safety features since the first horn a year before. They've also been for pleasure; the first car radio dates to 1930.
Today, technological advancements are more likely to develop from computers, telecommunications and "smart" enhancements. They tend to be either products to protect drivers, riders or pedestrians from crashes or to play music, show videos or otherwise provide passengers with entertainment.
Space-age devices for 2019 models fall into one of three camps: groundbreaking inventions such as autonomous cars, gradually developing technologies such as voice commands and newer but for a long time rare applications that are now commonplace such as backup cameras.
Take gesture controls, in which people can adjust devices with a flick or quick movement. Jaguar showed it off in its tech day four years ago but it wasn't until the 2017 Jaguar XF Sportbrake that the automaker included a feature in which "the sunroof opens and closes with a wave of your hand," wrote Cat Dow, a contributor to Motor1 website.
Yet both gesture technology and key-less entry are used now on a rising chorus of vehicles to open cargo doors by swinging a foot underneath the bumper, a practical feature for shoppers holding groceries. The hands-free technology dates to 2013 when Ford brought out the Kuga in Europe (the Escape in the U.S.), according to Motor1.
Heading into the 2019 model year, auto observers expect a number of high-tech breakthroughs soon or within a few seasons.
Jesse Will, writing in Men's Journal online, spotlighted eight "cool car technology upgrades" from the trendy Consumer Electronics Show 2018. "The buzz around cool gadgets that existed a decade ago has now shifted toward the car," he said.
According to Will, the noteworthy automotive perks include:
- Cloud-based voice control. Amazon's Alexa, Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are being installed in vehicles, so that commands are more seamless than the driver's inevitable accent. Motorists would talk to smart devices to change destinations or select songs. Toyota, Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Lexus are involved.
- Upgraded traffic info. New Fords with its next-generation SYNC 3 infotainment system can use the car's Waze map display and audio system to maneuver around backups.
- Personalized interior. Electronics giant Samsung, which bought Harman high-end speaker maker last year, looks to promote a Digital Cockpit that includes a first-time feature to run apps on four screens — a sign that the driver's space can be even more customized in the future.
- Learn-able guidance systems. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) includes a "widescreen display" accessible by touch, pad, buttons or voice — just say, "Hey Mercedes," according to Will. The system can make suggestions, such as notifying the driver about a favorite radio station.
- Vehicle to Everything. Qualcomm high-tech company and Ford are partnering on C2VX (cellular vehicle to everything) technology for chips in cars to communicate with other vehicles or traffic lights and signs to know what's going on ahead, even if it's too far away to view.
- Parking opportunities. German parts supplier Bosch showcased a "fix" to finding parking spaces in urban areas, measuring gaps between vehicles and updating the information to a map that can be shared by anyone with the system.
- "Brain to vehicle" communication. Nissan among others is developing so-called "B2V," a more far-off application such as for autonomous cars. The vehicle would be able to detect brain wave activity through a "headband-like device," such as adjusting the suspension if the driver feels uncomfortable.
- Artificial intelligence. Volkswagen showed off its I.D. Buzz microbus and equipment from NVIDIA that will recognize people's faces as they unlock a car, gauge alertness when driving and use "deep-learning" techniques to upgrade the car's autonomous driving skills. "It’s due for production in 2022," Will said.
The autonomous car, meanwhile, still seems far off in the future even as driver-less vehicles have made appearances on a limited basis mostly in West Coast cities.
Yet General Motors intends to introduce the Cruise AV 2019 next year, an autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals, according to stories in Wired magazine and Popular Science online.
"Terrifying? Maybe," writer Alex davies said in Wired. "But it's also a major step in GM’s aggressive bid to maintain its big dog status as the auto industry evolves away from individual ownership and flesh-and-blood drivers."