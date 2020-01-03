Coming off a strong 2019, the Johns Island dining scene looks poised to have another banner year in 2020, with an upscale market and café set to join Minero and The Woodruff at Live Oak Square.
James Groetzinger, owner of Warehouse, this week announced plans to open Island Provisions in the mixed use development. He describes the venue as a meld of coffeehouse; bottle shop and local packaged foods retailer.
“It’s 1200-square feet, so it’s not to the scale of Mercantile & Mash, but will have a similar vibe,” he says. “You see those a lot more in other cities, but we don’t have a ton here.”
Groetzinger says he’ll work with Brown’s Court Bakery, located almost directly across St. Philip Street from Warehouse, to create a menu of “croissants and quiches and cinnamon buns,” as well as bagels, yogurt parfaits and other grab-and-go items. “We’ll be an option for healthy alternatives,” he says.
The coffee will come from Counter Culture. “Once we get coffee program dialed in, we’ll expand into evening hours,” says Groetzinger, who plans to open seven days a week. A resident of Johns Island, Groetzinger says he felt there was “kind of a niche that needed to be filled” by a shop selling espresso drinks on a regular schedule, in addition to higher-end beer and wine.
Island Provisions is projected to open in late spring.