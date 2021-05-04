Dow up as other stock indexes stumble; Pfizer rides high on COVID vaccine sales

Tech shares sink broader market; Dow rises
NEW YORK — Technology companies dragged indexes lower on Wall Street on May 4, pulling the market further from its recent all-time highs.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, erasing its gains from last week. Big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft fell as the sector declined for the sixth straight day. Losses in communications stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market, offsetting gains by financial, industrial and materials stocks. Treasury yields fell slightly.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better than the other major indexes. It recovered from an early stumble to close up 0.1 percent.
Investors continue to focus on earnings and on gauging the economic recovery's progress. Earnings and most economic indicators have been signaling a steady improvement, but investors remain concerned about the lingering threat from COVID-19, inflation and other factors that could crimp progress. A key concern has been the recovery in the employment market. Investors will get another update with this week's jobs report.
"The entire market is down, but the tech stuff is down way more," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. "If you look at the broad picture, the earnings beats are strong and we're expecting a big" jobs number on Friday, he said.
Vaccine sales power Pfizer through quarter
NEW YORK — Pfizer, buoyed by a huge jump in sales for its COVID-19 vaccine and solid performance across most of the company, is hiking its 2021 financial forecast sharply after blowing past Wall Street expectations for the first quarter.
The drugmaker and its German partner on the vaccine, BioNTech, continue to sign contracts with multiple countries for their two-dose shot. They reported $3.46 billion in first-quarter sales and now expect to rake in roughly $26 billion over the year, up from their prior forecast of about $15 billion.
The companies may soon receive U.S. and EU approval to give the vaccine to 12- through 15-year-olds and continue testing the vaccine in other patient groups, including pregnant women and children from six months to 11 years old.
The partners are also testing the efficacy of a booster shot of the vaccine, which may be needed — perhaps annually — to keep immunity high over time and to protect people from numerous emerging coronavirus variants that may spread more easily or be more deadly. And they're developing new vaccine versions that have a longer shelf life and don't require being kept frozen.
Pfizer on Tuesday reported net income of $4.88 billion, up from $3.36 billion in 2020's first quarter, when the global coronavirus pandemic began triggering lockdowns, and doctor visits and new prescriptions for other medicines dropped significantly. Revenue was $14.58 billion, also easily exceeding forecasts of $13.49 billion.
CVS outlook gets rosy after big quarter
NEW YORK — CVS Health hiked its 2021 forecast and beat Wall Street's first-quarter expectations as a growing insurance business offset hits the health care giant took from a weak cold and flu season.
The company covered more people through Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, and adjusted operating earnings from health insurance jumped nearly 20 percent in the first quarter to $1.78 billion.
CVS Health said May 4that it also delivered more than 23 million COVID-19 tests and 17 million vaccine doses through April, which helped its drugstore business.
But the pandemic has disrupted business at CVS as well. A weak cough, cold and flu season brought on in part by mask wearing and social distancing hurt sales in both the company's drugstore business and its pharmacy benefits management operations, which run drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers.
CVS drugstores also faced a tough sales comparison to last year's first quarter, when customers stocked up on pharmacy supplies as the pandemic set in.
CVS operates one of the nation's largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also provides health coverage for more than 23 million people through its Aetna arm.
Overall, net income jumped nearly 11 percent to $2.22 billion in the quarter that ended March 31. Revenue grew more than 3 percent to $69.1 billion.
Boeing gives $50M to new Va. Tech campus
ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing is giving Virginia Tech $50 million to help launch the school's graduate technology campus in northern Virginia.
Virginia Tech announced the multi-year donation to the Alexandria campus Tuesday, noting it will provide scholarships, foster faculty and researcher recruitment and fund programs for underserved K-12 students who want to pursue high-tech degrees and careers. The gift matches the largest ever made to the Blacksburg-based university.
The Washington Post reported that Boeing CEO David Calhoun, a Virginia Tech graduate, said the company wants to be "one of the early players on the campus." and the gift is meant to promote a skilled and diverse workforce.
Construction of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus is expected to begin in the fall and the first building is set to open in 2024. The effort aims to grow to about 750 master's degree students and 200 doctoral students.
Trade gap hits record $74.4B in March
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record $74.4 billion in March as an improving U.S. economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods.
The deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was 5.6 percent greater than the February gap , the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Imports rose 6.3 percent to $274.5 billion while exports increased 6.6 percent to $200 billion. The U.S. imports so much more than it exports that in dollar terms, the rise in imports was greater.
The politically sensitive trade deficit with China rose 11.6 percent to $27.7 billion which, as usual, was the largest deficit with any single country.
Under Armour settles SEC case for $9M
NEW YORK — Sportswear company Under Armour has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission and agreed to pay $9 million in fines related to misleading its revenue growth to investors from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2016, the agency said Monday.
According to the SEC filing, Under Armour used a "pull forward" sales tactic to pull forward $408 million in revenue in existing orders. The SEC said that the company made positive statements regarding its revenue growth rate and the factors contributing to the revenue growth rate, without disclosing the significant impact on revenue from its use of pull forward tactics.
Under Armour said in a statement that the settlement relates to the company's disclosures and does not include any allegations from the SEC that sales during these periods did not comply with "generally accepted accounting principles."
"The company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's charges. The settlement resolves all outstanding SEC claims, " the Baltimore company said.
Under Armour has agreed to cease and desist the practice, the SEC said in its filing.
Hyundai recalls vehicles for possible engine fires
DETROIT — Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made.
The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013-2015. Some are being recalled a second time. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires. Owners should park outdoors and away from structures until the problem is fixed, according to documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Dealers will replace a fuse and replace the computer if necessary. Owners will be notified in June.
The other recall covers nearly 187,000 2019-2020 Elantras, and 2019-2021 Konas and Velosters. All have 2-liter engines.
The piston rings may not have been properly heat-treated, which can cause engine damage, oil leaks and possible fires. Dealers will inspect and replace the engine if necessary. They'll also install piston noise sensing software. Owners will be notified in late June.
Gap to sell Intermix chain to buyout firm.
NEW YORK — Gap Inc. has signed a deal to sell the upscale clothing chain Intermix to private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners.
Gap said Tuesday that Altamont intends to acquire the entire Intermix business, including all store leases, e-commerce and assets. Intermix operates 31 stores. It didn't disclose the purchase price.
The move comes as San Francisco-based Gap is trying to slim down its portfolio of brands to better focus on its namesake business as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. Last month, Gap completed a deal to sell Janie and Jack, a children's clothing chain, to Go Global Retail, which invests in fashion and consumer brands. Gap had purchased the chain in 2019.