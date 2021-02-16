Dow hits another new high after sluggish trading session; Bitcoin keeps on climbing

Stocks mostly lower; natural gas surges
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday as losses in health care and technology companies kept gains in energy and other sectors of the market in check.
The S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1 percent after giving up a modest early gain.
Bond yields, which have been ticking up on expectations of rising inflation, rose sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29 percent, the highest level in a year. Bank stocks made broad gains on the higher yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. Utilities and real estate stocks, bond proxies that can look less attractive when bond yields rise, were among the biggest decliners.
Despite the mostly tentative session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher, enough to set another all-time high.
Energy prices rose sharply as record demand for heating across much of the frigid Midwest and Texas. The price of natural gas, the primary fuel for producing quick "on-demand" electricity when needed, rose 7.5 percent to its highest level since November.
Bitcoin tops $50K for first time
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The seemingly unstoppable rise of Bitcoin continued Tuesday with the cost of a single unit of the digital currency rising above $50,000 for the first time.
The same Bitcoin just one year ago would have cost $10,000. The price is up almost 200 percent in the last three months alone.
Bitcoin is rallying as more companies signal the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment. The vast majority of those who have acquired Bitcoin have treated it as a commodity, like gold, with few places accepting it in exchange for goods or services.
Companies have been leery because of Bitcoin's volatility and its use by parties who want to avoid the traditional banking system for myriad reasons. On Tuesday, the price crossed and recrossed the $50,000 barrier at least a half dozen times before 10 a.m.
Last Monday, however, the electric car company Tesla sent a tremor through the digital currency markets, saying that it was buying $1.5 billion in Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy, and that it would soon be accepting Bitcoin in exchange for its cars.
CVS posts strong Q4 but virus hurt results
NEW YORK — CVS Health easily beat fourth-quarter expectations as revenue from COVID-19 testing and prescription growth helped counter hits from an ongoing global pandemic.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager earned $973 million in the final quarter of 2020, with results adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaling $1.30 per share. That's six cents better per-share than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue grew 4 percent to $69.55 billion, also beating projections.
CVS also released a forecast for this year that largely fell below Wall Street expectations. The company's health insurance business also has started adding claims for COVID-19 treatments.
But a big part of the business, the number of prescriptions filled, continued to climb in the fourth quarter even though the flu season has been mild and fewer people are going to the doctor and getting new prescriptions.
CVS Health operates one of the nation's largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business, and the company sells medical coverage through its Aetna arm.
Black franchisee sues McDonald's, cites bias
CLEVELAND — The Black owner of 14 McDonald's franchises in Ohio says one of the world's largest restaurant chains has shown more favorable treatment to white owners and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday.
McDonald's issued a statement on Tuesday denying the allegations.
The complaint by Herbert Washington, a former college track star who played for parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s, said the company's discriminatory practices has led to a $700,000 sales gap between Black-and white-owned franchises.
The number of Black franchise owners has fallen from 377 in 1998 to 186 today, while the total number of stores has more than doubled to 40,000, the lawsuit said.
More than 50 former Black McDonald's franchise owners made similar claims in a lawsuit filed against the company in September.
Right-wing friendly Parler plans relaunch
BOSTON — The right-wing friendly social network Parler, which was forced offline following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, says it is relaunching.
The Twitter alternative has been struggling to return online since Amazon stripped it of web-hosting service on Jan. 11 over its unwillingness to remove posts inciting violence. Google and Apple removed Parler's app from their online stores for the same reason.
Parler said in a statement Monday that it would be led by interim CEO Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement. It said the service would be brought back online for current users this week with new users being able to sign up next week. Parler was being hosted by a Los Angeles cloud services company, SkySilk.
The 2½-year-old social media site claims 20 million users.