Thirty days hath September, April, June and November, which means sometimes a month hath five Wednesdays.
Such is the case this October, which means we have more Food sections than entries in our Bussin’ School reader recipe contest. While we received more pound cake submissions than the four we published, it didn’t seem fair to the chosen pound cake contestants to make their category more competitive than the rest.
So we hope you’ll use this extra week to catch up on the recipes from Betty Reed, April Long, Cathy Marino and Gloria Starrick: If you missed any of them, they’re all available online at postandcourier.com/food. Then, cast your vote!
After all, it’s up to readers to select a winner in the pound cake competition. The poll is now live on the Food section’s Facebook group: bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.
If you haven’t yet joined us there, you’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the cover photo of Vivian Peterson’s red rice. Peterson won the first installment of our recipe contest; her red rice will soon be replaced by whichever pound cake you select.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.