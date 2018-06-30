They may be ubiquitous on area seafood menus, but the window of opportunity to catch them in the Lowcountry is relatively short. Mahi-mahi are off the Charleston coast typically around 60 days as they migrate north, and anglers take advantage by stocking up on one of the more catchable and eatable offshore game fish.
“On a good day, you can catch 20 to 40 of them, and that produces a lot of meat,” said Robert Olsen, captain of Knot @ Work Fishing Charters in Mount Pleasant. “That’s the lure of them, because they’re easy to catch. They're the most stupid fish that swim in the ocean. They will hit anything when they're hungry. I even had a friend of mine catch one that had a baby doll inside of it. It ate a baby doll. So they will eat anything. They're easy to catch once you can find them.”
Toward that end, anglers often look for mahi, also known as dolphin fish, near disturbances such as eddies off the Gulf Stream, lines of sargassum weed, or even pieces of wood bobbing in the current. “Temperature breaks or any kind of floating debris offshore, definitely they congregate around that,” said James Island angler Steve Leasure, chairman of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series.
The most common method of fishing for mahi is trolling ballyhoo, although some anglers have tried mullet, squid, Spanish mackerel or artificial baits. The standard line is a 30-pound test, Leasure said, which is capable of handling a number of different game fish, given that anglers working offshore can never be certain of what’s going to bite.
Mahi are acrobatic fish, with flashy blue and green scales, and can turn the moment of catch into a rush. “The bite is real fun, because they jump and get up in the air a good bit,” Leasure said. The challenge can come once the mahi is hauled onto the boat. “They can be pretty rambunctious at times,” Leasure added. “As you’re getting them subdued, the larger ones can be pretty entertaining.”
Olsen agreed. “They are like king cobras on steroids,” he said. “They don’t want no part of anything. They fly around like crazy. You need to gaff them, or sling them into something, and don’t let them bounce around the boat, because they will break everything you’ve got.”
And yet, they’re the easiest of the offshore game fish to catch, according to Gasper Marino, who captains the charter Wadmacallit out of Tolers Cove Marina in Mount Pleasant.
“Grown men reel them in, women reel them in, I’ve had 6- and 7-year-old children that have come out and had no problem reeling them in,” Marino said. “They’re not much of a fight. A lot of times, people will use lighter spinning gear on them. The bigger ones, it’s not that they’re strong, it’s that they can ride the tide a little bit. But I would say of all the fish out there, dolphin are the easiest to reel in.”
State limits for mahi are 10 per person per day, or 60 per boat per day, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The size minimum is 20 inches in fork length, which is the distance from the snout to the split in the tail. The state record for mahi is 77 pounds, 5 ounces, caught by Ryan Riggs of Wando off Seabrook Island in 2008.
But the relative ease with which they can be caught makes mahi immensely popular even among novice fisherman. “There’s a reason why everyone in Charleston wants to go dolphin fishing: because it makes them feel good,” Marino said. Anglers can stock up during the peak of the season and store their catch in the freezer, where mahi keep very well.
“It will last a long time in the freezer,” Olsen said. “It’s a real hardy filet, and it’s really a good fish to freeze. We only have a two-and-a-half-month window where we can catch them here, and that’s why everybody targets them — because they can catch a lot of them, and they can put a lot in the freezer.”
When it comes to preparing mahi, there’s no shortage of options. “That’s the best thing about them,” Leasure said. While grilling, blackening, pan-searing and baking are among the more popular methods, “you can’t go wrong frying them,” Marino said.