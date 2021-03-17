Disruptive airline passengers top 500 since Dec.; Amazon to offer its telemedicine service to other firms

FAA: Airlines report 500+ unruly flyers
WASHINGTON — Airlines have reported more than 500 cases involving unruly passengers since late December, and most started with passengers who refused to wear a face mask, federal officials said March 17.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it is reviewing more than 450 of the cases and has started enforcement action against about 20 people.
The FAA reported the figures shortly after it extended a "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly passengers on airline flights that includes fines and jail time.
"The number of cases we're seeing is still far too high, and it tells us urgent action continues to be required," FAA administrator Stephen Dickson said.
The tougher enforcement stance was due to expire at the end of this month, but the FAA announced Monday that it will stay in place as long as airline passengers are required to wear face masks. Airlines began requiring masks last year. The FAA, which resisted a federal requirement during the Trump administration, added its own mask mandate in January.
The FAA is seeking civil penalties against at least four passengers. The agency announced two new cases on Wednesday.
Amazon expands its US telehealth service
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide.
Currently available to the company's employees in Washington state, Amazon Care is an app that connects users virtually with doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it's supplemented with in-person services such as pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services.
On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it will immediately expand the service to interested employers in Washington who want to purchase the service for their employees. By the summer, Amazon Care will expand nationally to all Amazon workers, and to private employers across the country who want to join.
Home construction in US skids in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Severe winter weather in much of the country pushed home construction down a sharp 10.3 percent in February while applications for new construction fell by 10.8%.
The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,42 million units last month, compared to a rate of 1.58 million units in January when housing starts had fallen 5.1 percent, the Commerce Department reported March 17.
Even with the two months of declines, economists are optimistic that housing will bounce back in coming months, helped by ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand by American who have been cooped up for the past year as the coronavirus pandemic rages.
However, even with the expected rebound, the growth in housing will likely slow from last year's sizzling pace given a series of restraints from a lack of building lots to surging lumber prices.
Oxford Economics reports that random length lumber prices have more than tripled since last April. The National Association of Home Builders said the lumber price surge is adding $24,000 to the average price of a newly built home.
That may be playing out in the plans this year for homebuilders.
Swiss company to retain NC headquarters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A company which has been a fixture in central North Carolina for years is staying put and keeping the jobs there.
Switzerland-based Syngenta Crop Protection said Tuesday it will keep its North American headquarters in west Greensboro and invest $68 million to redevelop and rebuild a significant portion of its campus, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.
The company, which has been discussing options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County and other areas in the state and the U.S. It will build new offices and labs on the property.
In January 2020, city and county officials approved an incentives package worth $3.6 million for Syngenta. But to get the money, Syngenta must retain its 650 jobs and has to invest at least $68 million in its Greensboro operation.
Angie's List changes its name to Angi
NEW YORK — Angie's List has a new name: Angi.
The company said Wednesday that it changed its name to better reflect what it does now. Founded in 1995 as an online directory to research and rate local plumbers and other home contractors, it has evolved into a site where users can book, schedule and pay someone to unclog a toilet or mount a TV to the wall.
"At its core, we're not a list," said Oisin Hanrahan, who was named CEO of the website's parent company last month.
Hanrahan said the company went with Angi, instead of Angie, because it was a unique name no one else was using,
On Wednesday, the website's URL went from AngiesList.com to Angi.com. The app reflected the change, too. And the logo has been redone, losing its former green hue for a bright coral red.
Angie's List was named after Angie Hicks, who co-founded the site more than 25-years ago. Hicks, who is still a board member, said in a prepared statement that it was time for a change.
As part of the revamp, the Denver-based parent company, ANGI Homeservices Inc., will also change its name to Angi Inc. Its stock symbol will remain unchanged as "ANGI."
IEA says gasoline demand may have peaked
NEW YORK — The world's once-insatiable demand for gasoline is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report March 17 from the International Energy Agency.
Gasoline use cratered during the pandemic as cities shut down and many people began working from home, a trend that will likely continue as the COVID-19 crisis eases. Many governments also have been pushing for low-carbon alternatives.
Oil demand, meanwhile, is expected to continue rising as developing countries with growing populations use more of the fuel. But it is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, according to the Paris-based intergovernmental agency.
Gasoline demand is unlikely to fully return because increased demand in the developing world will be offset by consumers shifting to electric vehicles, manufacturers improving fuel efficiency and businesses increasing telework while decreasing travel, the report said.
Meanwhile, gasoline prices have surged. Americans are paying 14 percent more for a gallon of regular than they did in February, and 29 percent more than a year ago, according to AAA.
German '21 growth outlook cut to 3.1%
BERLIN — The German economy — Europe's biggest — will grow by 3.1 percent this year, the government's panel of independent economic advisers forecast on Wednesday, cutting its previous prediction somewhat.
The panel's new outlook compared with a forecast of 3.7 percent in November, made at the beginning of a second round of coronavirus-related closures that are largely still in place.
Last year, Germany's gross domestic product shrank by 4.9 percent. That ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.
For 2022, the economists predicted growth of 4 percent for Germany, one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.