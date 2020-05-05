Disney hurting as top revenue sources are shut down; service sector contracted in April

Virus fallout hits Disney hard
NEW YORK — The House of Mouse is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney reported a steep decline in profit as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings ground to a standstill.
Its second quarter profit dropped 91 percent to $475 million, down from $5.4 billion a year earlier. Overall, the company said costs related to COVID-19 cut Disney's pretax profit by $1.4 billion.
One bright spot was its Disney Plus streaming service, which debuted in November in the U.S. and rolled out to the UK and other parts of Europe in April. As of May 4, the company said Disney Plus had 54.5 million subscribers. Netflix, by contrast, has 183 million subscribers worldwide, a base it has spent years building.
Overall Disney revenue rose 21 percent to $18.01 billion, just short of the $18.06 billion analysts expected.
The Walt Disney Co. shuttered its parks in mid-March as the new coronavirus spread. Its theme parks furloughed a reported 100,000 workers without pay in the U.S. The company's film studios, known for churning out blockbusters, have also suspended production.
Disney-owned ESPN and its streaming arm ESPN Plus are also suffering from the dearth of live sports.
Services shrink, 1st time in 10 years
WASHINGTON — The U.S. service sector shrank for the first time in a decade last month as the pandemic forced shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5.
Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in a contraction. It was the first time the services index has been in contraction since December 2009 and it was the lowest reading since March of that year with the nation mired in the Great Recession.
In April, all major categories fell sharply with the business activity index dropping to 26, the lowest reading on record. The new orders index fell to 32.9, and the employment index dropped to 30.
The survey found growth in only two service sector industries last month, public administration, as well as finance and insurance, while 16 industries reported declines.
Humana to get tab for some visits
INDIANAPOLIS — The health insurer Humana will cover the whole bill for millions of customers when they are ready to ease COVID-19 social distancing and return to the doctor's office.
The insurer said Tuesday that it is waiving copayments, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for the rest of the year for all Medicare Advantage customers who visit their primary care doctor or see a behavioral health specialist. The care has to take place inside the health insurer's network of doctors and therapists.
Humana Inc. covers nearly 4.5 million people as the nation's second-largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans. Those are privately run versions of the government's Medicare program for people age 65 and over and those who have severe disabilities or illnesses.
Many insurers, including Humana, have already waived costs for COVID-related care and telemedicine visits. Humana's new waiver applies to all primary care and to outpatient behavioral health visits.
Gulfstream lays off nearly 700 in Ga.
SAVANNAH — An aerospace company announced it laid off nearly 700 employees at its Georgia facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gulfstream, a company that makes business and military jets, laid off 699 employees in Savannah due to a decline in revenue, the company said Monday in a statement reported by news outlets.
Heidi Fedak, the company's director of corporate communications, said the cost cutting measures Gulfstream put in place were not "sufficient" to overcome the impact of the virus outbreak on their operations. Some employees that were laid off may receive severance pay and get their benefits extended, she added.
The Savannah Morning News reported last week the company experienced a delay in the delivery of 11 jets and suffered a $549 million decline in revenue during the first quarter of this year.
The company, which employs nearly 18,000 people worldwide and about 10,000 in Georgia, also laid off 446 domestic workers across 10 U.S. cities in October, the Savannah Morning News reported.
Airbnb lays off 25% as travel declines
NEW YORK — Airbnb is laying off 25 percent of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the new coronavirus.
CEO Brian Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don't directly support home-sharing.
Chesky said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year.
He also said travel will eventually return, but will look different. Airbnb expects travelers will want options that are closer to home and more affordable, for example. The company is scaling back its investments in luxury properties as a result.
Airbnb also recently announced a new cleaning protocol that it's asking hosts to adhere to in order to make travelers feel more secure.
Virus pushes Fiat Chrysler to loss
MILAN — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.84 billion due to a steep decline in car sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
Revenue sank 16 percent as global shipments slumped 21% to 818,000 with production suspended in all regions and a collapse in global demand. Only the North America operations posted a profit. Plants there were closed only one week in the quarter.
The Italian-American carmaker has withdrawn full-year earnings forecasts due to the virus-related volatility, which includes stalled production and shuttered dealerships. Fiat Chrysler confirmed it remained committed to a full merger with French carmaker PSA Peugeot, which it aims to complete by early 2021.
"The pandemic has had and continues to have a significant impact on our operations,'' CEO Mike Manley said. He expressed "the utmost confidence in our ability to navigate through this crisis and emerge well-positioned to grow and prosper on the other side.''
Amazon VP says he quit over firings
NEW YORK — An Amazon executive said he quit his job at the online retail giant to protest the firing of employees who spoke up about the conditions inside the company's warehouses and its record on climate change.
Tim Bray, a vice president, wrote in a blog post that he left his job last week "in dismay" after Amazon fired several workers who publicly criticized the company. He said the firings were "evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture." Amazon declined to comment.
Among those fired was a New York warehouse worker who led a strike last month, pushing Amazon for more protections for workers against the new coronavirus. At the time, Amazon said the worker was fired for not obeying social-distancing rules.
California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged labor law violations
By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is suing ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state's new labor law.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Tuesday during a news conference. The labor law, known as AB5 and considered the nation's strictest test, took effect Jan. 1 and makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.
Uber and Lyft could not immediately be reached for comment.
California represents Uber and Lyft's largest source of revenue. The companies, as well as Doordash, are funding a ballot initiative campaign to exclude their drivers from the law while giving new benefits such as health care coverage. The initiative is likely to qualify for the November ballot.
A federal judge in February denied Uber and Postmates' request for a preliminary injunction that would have exempted them from the law. But separately, a federal judge in January indefinitely blocked the law from applying to more than 70,000 independent truckers, deciding that it is preempted by federal rules on interstate commerce.
The state Legislature is also considering amending the law, though lawmakers are split whether to broaden or narrow it as other groups — such as freelance writers and photographers — contend they have been hurt by it through unintended consequences.
The state's lawsuit alleges that Uber and Lyft haven't paid enough payroll taxes as a result of the misclassification. The suit seeks restitution for unpaid wages owed to drivers, civil penalties and a permanent ruling that would prohibit the companies from misclassifying drivers in the future.