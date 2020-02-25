DIsney CEO has stepped down, successor is named; JPMorgan to phase out loans to coal industry

Disney CEO steps down in surprise move
NEW YORK — Disney CEO Bob Iger, who steered the company's absorption of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and Fox's entertainment businesses and the launch of a Netflix challenger, is stepping down immediately, the company said in a surprise announcement Tuesday.
The Walt Disney Co. named as his replacement Bob Chapek, 60, most recently chairman of Disney's parks, experiences and products business.
"Did not see this coming -- Wowza," tweeted LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield.
Iger will remain executive chairman through the end of his contract on Dec. 31, 2021. Iger said he will spend more time on Disney's creative endeavors, including ESPN, the newly acquired Fox studios and the Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. He said he could not do that while running Disney on a day-to-day basis.
"It was not accelerated for any particular reason other than I felt the need was now to make this change," Iger said on a conference call.
Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak said Iger had implied he would stay as CEO until his contract ended in 2021.
"On the other hand, they just successfully closed the Fox deal and had an unquestionably successful launch of Disney Plus so maybe he felt earlier was better to hand off the reins," he said.
JPMorgan to restrict energy loans
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase will no longer do business with coal companies and will restrict financing to companies that drill in the Arctic, the company announced Tuesday.
The announcement came in tandem with the bank announcing it would extend $200 billion in financing to clean and renewable energy companies by 2025. The bank is currently holding its annual investor day in San Francisco, where the announcement was made.
JPMorgan still provides some loans to coal companies, but plans to phase those out by 2024. Further, the bank will only lend to power companies to build coal power plants when the design includes carbon capture technology.
JPMorgan's Arctic drilling financing ban focuses on any project financing where the underlying assets would come from new oil and gas development. Existing oil and gas development in the Arctic would still be eligible for financing.
JPMorgan still has sizable exposure to the fossil fuel industry. The company provides significant financing to oil and gas companies. One of JPMorgan's directors is the former head of Exxon Mobil, Lee R. Raymond.
Drugmaker reaches $1.6B opioid deal
NEW YORK — The generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt has a tentative $1.6 billion deal to settle lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis, it announced Tuesday. The deal is intended to end hundreds of lawsuits faced by the company over opioids.
The company said that it had an agreement with a key committee of lawyers representing thousands of local governments suing various drug industry players over opioids — and that the deal has the support of the attorneys general of 47 states and territories.
The company, based in Staines-Upon-Thames, England, was one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the nation's prescription drug crisis, shipping millions of doses to Florida, an epicenter of the black-market opioid trade.
The company argued in court filings that unlike makers of brand-name drugs, it did not promote opioids to doctors or understate the addiction risks. But plaintiffs in the cases said Mallinckrodt continued to ship suspicious orders without making sure the drugs weren't going to be diverted to the black market.
Ford F-150s recalled over light issue
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.
The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.
The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.
Dealers will update software to fix the problem.
Home prices rise on low rates, inventory
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as mortgage rates remained low and a falling supply of available properties set off bidding wars between buyers.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9 percent in December from a year earlier after posting a 2.5 percent gain in November.
Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by increases of 6.5 percent in Phoenix, 5.3 percent in Charlotte and 5.2 percent in Tampa. Prices rose just 1 percent in Chicago and New York.
About 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, down nearly 11 percent from a year earlier. The limited supply pushes prices higher. The rate for a benchmark 30-year, benchmark mortgage loan was 3.49 percent last week, down from 4.35 percent a year earlier.
Macy's has strong 4Q as it pivots
NEW YORK — Macy's reported stronger-than-expected sales and profits for the fourth quarter less than a month after it announced a major restructuring.
The quarterly report comes three weeks after the department store chain said it was closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs. It also says it is testing new smaller-store formats. The store closures represent one fifth of Macy's total. They include about 30 that are in the process of closing and account for $1.4 billion in annual sales.
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts during the conference call Tuesday there was a significant improvement in the fourth quarter, including a "meaningful'' sales uptick in the 10 shopping days before Christmas. Still, the company's net income fell by more than half to $340 million. Net sales were $8.34 billion, down slightly from $8.45 billion a year earlier.
Same-store sales, a key measure for a retailer's health, slipped 0.5 percent, including licensed businesses like jewelry. That was still an improvement from the 3.5% drop seen in the previous quarter.
Expedia to cut 500 jobs at Seattle HQ
SEATTLE — About 500 workers will be laid off in Seattle amid business performance concerns and leadership management changes from a Washington state-based travel platform company.
Expedia Group said it will halt certain projects while reducing its use of vendors and contractors, affecting about 12 percent of its workforce, KOMO-TV reported. Employees are expected to get layoff notifications this week.
Expedia, which owns travel fare aggregators and metasearch engine websites, has been expanding in recent years and is still building-out its corporate campus in Seattle, officials said. The decision to eliminate a total of 3,000 jobs is part of an effort to save $500 million over the coming year.
Consumer confidence up slightly in Feb.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence improved slightly in February, rising to a reading of 130.7, the highest point since August.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its measure of consumer sentiment is up from a revised reading of 130.4 in January. The January reading was revised down from an initial estimate of 131.6.
Consumers views on the present situation for business and labor market conditions fell this month, but their expectations for the future rose.
Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said that consumers continue to view the outlook as favorable, and when this is combined with solid employment growth, it should be enough to support continued spending and economic growth in the near term. Consumer spending has been the driving force in the current economic expansion, now in its 11th year.
Mastercard names insider as new CEO
NEW YORK — Mastercard has named an insider as its new CEO.
Michael Miebach, the company's chief product officer, will takeover for chief executive officer Ajay Banga to start 2021. Banja will become the company's executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite.
Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company.
The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China.
American, Qatar to revive revenue split
DALLAS — American Airlines and Qatar Airways said Tuesday they will put aside past hostilities and revive a partnership selling seats on some of each other's flights and splitting the revenue.
American says it hopes that the arrangement will boost its ability to sell travel to India and elsewhere in Asia and also to Africa — weak spots in its current network.
If the U.S. government approves, American will sell seats on Qatar Airways flights between the U.S. and Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar and a crossroads for travel between India and the U.S. and Europe. Qatar Airways could sell tickets on some American flights out of airports in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles. This type of cross-selling is called code-sharing.
American said it will also consider starting its own flights from the U.S. to Doha, although not before 2021.