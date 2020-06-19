Different types of peaches

Belinda Smith-Sullivan’s book, “Just Peachy,” published by Gibbs-Smith Publishers, lists the common types of peaches grown in the US, and describes them as quoted below.
“The three most common types of peaches grown in the United States are clingstone, semi-freestone and freestone, and among the different types are yellow and white peaches.
Clingstone peaches have flesh that clings to the stone, also referred to as the pit. Semi-freestone peaches have flesh that clings to the pit until it is ripe, and then is fairly easy to remove. Freestone peaches, which are larger and firmer, have flesh that easily separates from the pit. Freestones are less juicy and sweet than clingstones and semi-freestones.
The main difference between yellow and white peaches is the amount of acidity in the peach. Yellow peaches are more acidic and a bit tangy when bitten into. As they ripen, they become sweeter and the background color of the skin turns a deeper yellow. White peaches are less acidic and are sweet, juicy, and will not have that tangy “bite.” Unlike yellow peaches, white peaches turn whiter as they ripen.
To properly store peaches at home, place unripe/firm peaches on the counter until they are ripe enough to eat. Once ripe, store in the refrigerator for seven to ten days. Never store an unripe peach in the refrigerator as it will result in a dry, brown, mealy-tasting piece of fruit.
Frozen peaches will produce the same results in baking as fresh peaches. Substitute one-for-one for the recipe amount. There is no need to thaw peaches before baking, especially if they are already sliced. Blind-bake the bottom crust for pies to prevent crust from becoming soggy. Frozen peaches work great in smoothies. If using in salads or other such applications, frozen peaches will need to thaw completely before adding to the dish.”