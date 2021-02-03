DHEC changes key calculation, but White House still gives SC among the worst rankings

The way a key statistic used to gauge how much COVID-19 is spreading in the community is changing, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced, and though the number will be lower the agency does not want the public to think that means the virus has slowed down.

Going forward, DHEC will calculate its percent positive rate for each day by dividing the number of positive tests found by the total number of tests done. Up until this week, the health agency was using a count of the number of people testing positive, not the number of tests, which accounted for those who were tested more than once.

"With the change, the public will notice a big drop in the number representing percent positive," DHEC said in its announcement Feb. 2. "That does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased. Percent positive will appear to be lower only because it is calculated differently."

Indeed, the coronavirus' spread has South Carolina topping national lists.

A report generated by the White House Coronavirus Task Force each week still slots the state at third in percent positivity, however. In its announcement, DHEC said the change brings the calculation in line with national standards.

For a second week, the White House's report put South Carolina at no. 2 in the country for new COVID-19 cases, behind only Arizona, reflecting data for the last week of January. The state is fourth in new deaths, and seventh in hospitalizations.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,762.

Total cases in S.C.: 402,361 confirmed, 48,433 probable.

New deaths reported: 64 confirmed, 15 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,663 confirmed, 731 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 78 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 32nd as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County announced 142 new cases on Tuesday, while Berkeley counted 47 and Dorchester saw 38.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,760 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 391 were in the ICU and 238 were using ventilators.