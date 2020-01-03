Charters took ex-CEO to Beirut
ANKARA, Turkey — Charter flights that spirited ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Istanbul and from there to Beirut — an escape made possible with the help of an airline employee who falsified records. Security camera footage reportedly showing he simply walked out of his Tokyo home hours before fleeing the country.
Details emerged Friday of the bizarre path to freedom that allowed the ex-Nissan boss and onetime South Carolina tire executive to jump $14 million bail, and evade charges of financial misconduct that could carry a jail sentence of up to 15 years.
The improbable escape has confounded and embarrassed Japanese authorities, even setting off wild speculation that Ghosn was carted off inside a musical instrument case from his home, which was under 24-hour surveillance.
But on Friday, public broadcaster NHK TV cited investigative sources as saying security footage showed he simply walked out of the house alone Sunday.
Interpol issued a wanted notice for Ghosn, but Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon and it appeared unlikely he would be handed over.
Factory activity falls to 10½-year low
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, as the sector was hurt by weakening demand and last year's global economic slowdown.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Friday that its manufacturing index dropped to 47.2 in December, from 48.1 in November. Last month's level was the lowest since June 2009, when the U.S. economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Any reading below 50 signals contraction — and the index has been below that crucial level since August. The new orders, production and employment components of the index were all negative. But other components, such as a jump in prices, suggest the setback for manufacturing has bottomed out, said Tim Fiore, chair of ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.
The manufacturing sector last year was rocked by slower global growth and the escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China. President Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an initial agreement with China this month that may ease some of the drag caused by tariffs and threats of additional import taxes.
Construction spending up 0.6% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects rose a solid 0.6 percent in November as gains in home building and government projects offset weakness in nonresidential construction.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance, according to a Commerce Department report Friday. The acceleration was led by a 1.9 percent rise in home construction which was more than double the 0.7 precent October increase.
Spending on government projects rose 0.9 percent in November as both activity at the federal level and state and local levels increased.
Spending on private sector nonresidential projects fell 1.2%, the biggest drop since April, reflecting widespread weakness with hotel construction down 3.8% and manufacturing down 2.4%.
Delta workers file suit over uniforms
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End, claiming that uniforms they are required to wear are causing serious medical problems.
The first lawsuit against the Atlanta-based airline was filed in October with a second on Tuesday in federal court in Madison, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. Lands' End is based in Dodgeville, a small town about 120 miles west of Milwaukee.
The lawsuits allege that the uniforms, created by fashion designer Zac Posen and unveiled in May 2018, have caused numerous employees to break out in skin rashes, suffer hair loss, low white blood cell counts, migraines, cause breathing difficulties and other medical problems. The lawsuits claim that Lands' End was negligent in issuing the uniforms and failing to recall them once problems were reported. Lands' End declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
Fed saw fading risk of recession
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee saw much less risk of recession at its most recent meeting last month, when it kept interest rates steady after three straight cuts and signaled that it expected to keep low rates unchanged through this year.
Minutes of the December meeting, released Friday, showed that Fed officials supported keeping rates in a low range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent to cushion the U.S. economy from slow global growth and lingering trade tensions. Officials were also concerned that inflation still hadn't reached its target of 2 percent.
Still, many Fed policymakers said at the Dec. 10-11 meeting that the risks of a U.S.-China trade war had diminished and that the probability of a disruptive Brexit had also declined. The meeting occurred two days before the U.S. and China reached a preliminary trade deal, though press reports had already suggested that an agreement was near.
Tesla sales up 50% from 2018
DETROIT — Tesla's global deliveries rose more than 50% last year, meaning the company surpassed the low end of its sales goals for 2019.
The electric car maker delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.
Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, had earlier projected deliveries of between 360,000 and 400,000 units worldwide last year.
The lower-cost Model 3 accounted for 83% of the company's fourth-quarter sales at 92,550. The higher priced Model S Sedan and Model X large SUV made up the rest.
The sales increase should bode well for Tesla's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings next month.
German jobless rate ticks up to 4.9%
BERLIN — Germany's unemployment rate ticked up to 4.9 percent in December as the labor market in Europe's biggest economy showed some signs of economic weakness, though it remained generally robust.
The Federal Labor Agency said Friday that the unadjusted jobless rate, the headline figure in Germany, was up from 4.8 percent in November.
In all, 2.227 million people were registered as unemployed. That was 47,000 more than the previous month and 18,000 more than a year earlier. The seasonally adjusted rate remained at 5 percent, where it has stood for months.
The economy narrowly avoided a widely anticipated recession in the third quarter. The nation's central bank has said that output likely remained flat in the fourth quarter.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.