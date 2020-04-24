Demand for US-made factory goods skids 14% in March; AT&T chief retiring after 13 years

US factory orders plunge 14.4%
WASHINGTON — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods plunged 14.4 percent in March, the second-biggest decline on record. The worse-than-expected slide underscored the severity of the economic impact from the pandemic.
New orders for commercial airlines actually went negative as cancellations outpaced sales. Those orders plunged 295.7 percent with skies largely empty of planes. The last time so few people traveled by plane was in the pre-jet era.
The March decline was surpassed only by an 18.4 percent drop in August 2014. There was a 1.1 percent gain in February, before the government-mandated shutdowns to contain the virus had begun. Demand in a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment eked out a 0.1% gain, but that followed a 0.8 percent decline in February.
The report Friday from the Commerce Department showed widespread weakness, with demand for transportation products falling 41 percent. Demand for motor vehicles and commercial airliners both tumbled.
"We expect the coronavirus will deal a severe blow to U.S. business spending via suppressed global and domestic demand, broken supply chains, depressed oil prices, tighter financial conditions and elevated uncertainty," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics.
"This will translate into some of the largest pullbacks in capital spending of all time," Daco said.
AT&T CEO to retire, successor named
NEW YORK — AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is stepping down after leading the telecommunications giant for 13 years. The Dallas-based company named John Stankey as chief executive effective July 1.
Stankey, 57, has been president and chief operating officer since October 2019. He joined AT&T in 1985.
Stephenson, 60, will stay on as executive chairman until January. During his tenure, AT&T has transformed the former Ma Bell into a conglomerate with acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner.
His retirement last year was postponed after an activist investor questioned the elevation of Stankey. That dispute has been settled.
AT&T is trying to adapt to the shift to streaming video, as subscribers to traditional cable and satellite TV services fall. In May, it’s launching HBO Max, a $15-a-month streaming service that will marry HBO shows with original programs and TV shows and movies from WarnerMedia. AT&T also has an online package that started as a cheaper service with fewer channels than a traditional bundle, but it is shedding customers after price increases. AT&T is now trying to downplay that service in favor of the new AT&T TV.
Like many companies it has also had results hurt by the pandemic. On Wednesday the company said revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $42.9 billion in the first quarter, and it withdrew its financial guidance for the year. The virus hurt results by $600 million due to canceled sports events such as the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.
Allegiant Air to get $171.9M in relief
LAS VEGAS — Allegiant Airlines will receive $171.9 million in federal emergency relief through the Payroll Support Program created to help stimulate the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its Las Vegas-based parent company announced Tuesday.
The money provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will cover about 76 percent of budgeted payroll and benefit costs for its 4,500 workers through Sept. 30, Allegiant Travel Co. said.
That includes $21 million to be repaid through a 10-year, low-interest loan, according to the company, which targets small- to medium-sized vacation destinations. Under the loan, Allegiant will issue warrants to the U.S. Treasury Department to purchase 25,890 shares of common stock with a cash settlement right at the company's option.
More than 25 percent of Allegiant's workforce already is participating in a voluntary short-term leave program or voluntary pay reductions, finance chief Greg Anderson said.
Allegiant has offered flights in and out of Charleston International since 2018.
At least $9.7B to save Air France, KLM
PARIS — The French and Dutch governments announced at least $9.7 billion in bailout money Friday to rescue Air France and KLM, which are fighting for survival as most of their planes are grounded by virus lockdowns around the world.
The partner airlines had been negotiating for weeks with their respective governments, as carriers worldwide are collapsing or seeking government bailouts. The past several weeks of travel restrictions have upended the entire industry, and Air France and KLM said earlier this month that they expect their joint traffic to be down more than 90% in the coming months.
"We have to save our national airline," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on TF1 television Friday. He said the government, the airline's largest single shareholder, is not currently considering nationalizing Air France.
In exchange for the bailout, Le Maire said the government would set conditions of profitability and more environmentally sustainable, less polluting policies.
In the Netherlands, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced the government will provide up to $4.32 billion to help flag carrier KLM survive. He said the money would likely be in the form of guarantees and loans to the carrier.
German business outlook tumbles
FRANKFURT, Germany — A closely watched indicator of German business executives' outlooks plunged to its lowest ever level in April as economists struggled to predict just how deep the coronavirus downturn would be in Europe's largest economy.
The Ifo institutes business climate index nosedived to 74.3 points from 85.9 in March. Ifo head Clemens Fuest on Friday described the mood among companies as "catastrophic" and said "the corona crisis is hitting the German economy with full force."
Economists said it was difficult to chart how big the fall in economic output would be since the situation is unprecedented, with many areas of activity not in a downturn, but simply coming to a full stop due to widespread restrictions on movement, activity and association aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.
Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, estimated that GDP would slump by 12 percent quarter on quarter in the second quarter, and by 8% overall this year. A steeper plunge of 18 percent in the second quarter and 10 percent for the full year was foreseen by Andreas Rees, chief German economist at UniCredit.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.