Delta Air retiring its Boeing jumbo jets; truckers can now drive longer hours

Delta to retire its last 777 jets
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines announced Thursday that is retiring its fleet of huge Boeing 777 aircraft with little evidence that international travel will pick up soon.
Delta is burning through cash and looking for ways to cut costs.
The Atlanta-based carrier said it would no longer fly the 777 and other older, less efficient aircraft. When international travel picks up, Delta said it will be flying the more efficient A330 and A350-900 wide-body planes made by Airbus.
Delta is the largest airline serving Charleston International based on boardings.
Rules limiting trucker hours eased
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration eased rules Thursday that limit working hours for truck drivers, and the changes brought immediate protests from labor and safety groups.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration extended the maximum working day for short-haul drivers from 12 hours to 14 hours and applied the longer hours to more drivers by expanding the geographic definition of short-haul driving.
The agency said the changes will save trucking companies more than $2.8 billion over 10 years, will let drivers make more deliveries, and won't compromise safety. The agency did not change the current limit of 11 hours of driving time during a day.
Labor leaders and safety advocates argued that a longer working day will lead to more fatigued drivers and more crashes even if the number of hours spent behind the wheel remains the same.
Teamsters President James P. Hoffa said letting truck drivers work longer hours "puts everyone on the roads at risk."
Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, called the changes "dangerous and deadly detractions from current safety policies."
The changes also more than double the square miles that short-haul drivers can cover, up to 150 miles from their home base.
NYSE to partly reopen floor
NEW YORK — The New York Stock Exchange will partially reopen its normally crowded trading floor later this month after closing it in late March due to the coronavirus.
Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, said Thursday the trading floor will reopen to a subset of brokers the day after the Memorial Day holiday. The brokers that are allowed to return will have to wear protective masks and follow social-distancing requirements, Cunningham said in a commentary published in The Wall Street Journal.
Employees of large companies that normally crowd the NYSE trading floor as they oversee the action will largely continue to work remotely, as they have been since March 23, when the NYSE shifted to all-electronic trading as a precautionary step after two people tested positive for COVID-19.
Several thousand brokers and others used to crowd the trading floor of the NYSE as recently as the 1990s. But in the years since, the rise of electronic trading grew to dominate the action on Wall Street. These days, there are about 500 floor traders at the NYSE.
Sanofi walks back vaccine claim
PARIS — French pharmaceutical group Sanofi ensured Thursday that it would make its COVID-19 vaccine, when ready, available in all countries, hours after the company's CEO said the United States will get first access.
Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson's comments prompted angry reaction from the French government.
Junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Sud Radio "to us, it would be unacceptable that a country would get privileged access under the pretext of money reasons."
In a statement Thursday, Sanofi said "we have always been committed in these unprecedented circumstances to make our vaccine accessible to everyone."
Hudson had previously told Bloomberg news agency that the U.S. would get first access to the French company's COVID-19 vaccine.
"The U.S. government has the right to the largest pre-order because it's invested in taking the risk," he said.
Lloyd's: Virus to cost insurers $200B
LONDON — The pandemic will cost the insurance industry over $200 billion, according to Lloyds of London, who estimated that its own payouts are now on a par with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks or the combined impact of hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma in 2017.
Lloyds, which as an insurance market pays out to insurers affected by disasters, said it expects to pay between $3 billion and $4.3 billion to insurance companies to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Losses could widen if lockdowns continue into the next quarter, which would push the overall cost to the insurance industry to $203 billion. Unlike the storms, for example, the pandemic's impact is global, systemic and long term.
"Lloyd's believes that once the scale and complexity of the social and economic impact of COVID-19 is fully understood, the overall cost to the global insurance non-life industry is likely to be far in excess of those historical events," the London-based insurance market said.
The study undertaken by Lloyds assumed social distancing and lockdown measures through 2020, as well as the forecasts for the drop in gross domestic product globally.
WTO chief leaves for personal reason
GENEVA — The head of the World Trade Organization says he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a "personal decision."
Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on Aug. 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused the Geneva-based trade body of an anti-U.S. bias and other complaints.
Asheville recruits Amazon warehouse
ASHEVILLE — Retail and distribution giant Amazon is bringing a distribution center to North Carolina, where it will create 200 jobs.
Amazon spokesperson Shone Jemmott confirmed via email on Thursday that a location in Mills River near Asheville is expected to open this year, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. Jemmott said Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S.
Mills River town manager Daniel Cobb says the total project site is about 27 acres, and the total investment is $28 million. The building will cover 112,000 square feet.
"In these times when there's so much economic uncertainty, and honestly so many jobs being lost, it's really nice to see some good news," Cobb said.
Cruies line has losses, ample cash
NEW YORK — The last of the three major cruise lines posted quarterly results Thursday and its losses were far greater than expected. However, Norwegian Cruise Lines says it's raised enough cash to withstand the suspension of cruises for more than 18 months.
If mandated restrictions are lifted, it doesn't appear that it will have to. Demand for cruises, Norwegian said, is picking up for the final three months of this year and bookings for next year are “within historical ranges.”
Sinagpore Air posts first annual loss
SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines reported the first full-year loss in its history and blamed plunging demand for air travel and fuel-hedging losses due to collapsing energy prices.
The Asian airline said recovery of international flying depends on governments easing travel restrictions, and it can’t predict when that will happen because “there are few signs of an abatement” in the pandemic. Singapore has already cut its service 96 percent.
Hawaii rail project delayed 3 months
HONOLULU — The first segment of Honolulu's $9.2 billion rail line will not be operational until next March, three months later than previously forecast, officials said.
Transportation Services director Wes Frysztacki said the delay means only half of a requested $36 million appropriation for rail operations will be required in the coming year, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.
Frysztacki said the city's $2.98 billion operating budget submitted by Mayor Kirk Caldwell appropriated about $36 million for six months of rail operations beginning in December.
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is tasked with building the $9.2 billion rail line running 20 miles along the south shore of Oahu from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center in Waikiki.
The track for the first 10-mile segment is complete and nine stations along the section are almost done, authority CEO Andrew Robbins said.
The project is behind schedule because of "normal operational issues" but largely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, he said.
Fashion brand Lucky prevails at high court
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is siding with fashion brand Lucky in a dispute with a Miami-based apparel manufacturer that owns the "Get Lucky" trademark.
The high court ruled unanimously in favor of Lucky on Thursday and against Marcel Fashion Group.
The case before the justices comes after a series of lawsuits between Lucky, which is based in Los Angeles, and Marcel going back nearly two decades. Lucky owns trademarks related to its name but not to "Get Lucky," which Marcel has had for use on clothing since 1986.
After Lucky ran advertisements in the late 1990s and early 2000s using the phrase "Get Lucky," Marcel sued. The two settled, but in 2005 there was a second lawsuit between the parties. A third lawsuit filed by Marcel followed in 2011.
A court dismissed the third lawsuit at Lucky's request, but an appeals court revived it. The Supreme Court said the appeals court's decision was incorrect.
Norway's fund shuns energy, mining
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway's wealth fund, which wants to become one of the most ethical investors in the world, is dropping its investment in several major mining and fossil fuel companies after they failed to meet its environmental standards.
Norway's central bank, which is behind the wealth fund, said Wednesday that companies Sasol Ltd, the mining company Glencore PLC, AGL Energy Ltd and Anglo American PLC were out. Its decision was based on new guidelines for coal companies that it adopted last year.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Limited, will be excluded for causing "unacceptable" amounts of greenhouse gases during production of oil from oil sands.
Vale SA, a Brazilian mining company, had been excluded for contributing to severe environmental damage as a result of repeated dam breaches.
In addition, four companies - Australia-based BHP Group Ltd/BHP Group Plc, Texas-based energy company Vistra Energy Corp, Italian energy company Enel SpA and Germany-based Uniper SE - were put on an observation list.
The Norwegian fund that is one of the world's largest of its kind, with a stake in more than 9,000 companies, including the likes of Apple, Nestle and Microsoft. On average, the fund holds 1.4 percent of the world's listed companies. About 70 percent of its holdings are in shares