Delta Air Lines swings to a profit with help from taxpayers; major banks report much higher earnings

Delta posts $652 million profit in 2Q
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as hordes of vacation travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel.
Delta, the top carrier at Charleston International based on boardings, said July 14 that it earned $652 million in the second quarter. However, its report showed that airlines still face turbulence as they try to rebound from their worst year ever. Without $1.5 billion in federal pandemic relief and other one-time events, the Atlanta airline would have posted an adjusted loss of $678 million.
Even though crowds at U.S. airports are approaching 2019 levels, Delta's operating revenue is still only half of pre-pandemic levels. And the company expects costs to rise as it rebuilds its operation, including hiring and training employees to handle the growing number of passengers.
"We still have a long ways to go," CEO Ed Bastian said, "but the business is in a much, much better place than it was 90 days ago."
Bastian predicted that Delta — which lost more than $12 billion last year — will be profitable in both the third and fourth quarters, with third-quarter revenue down a more manageable 30 percent to 35 percent compared with 2019.
Wells Fargo beats profit expectations
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Wells Fargo had its most profitable quarter in two years, easily beating Wall Street estimates as the global economy continues its rapid improvement in the wake of the virus pandemic.
Wells earned $6 billion in the period, or $1.38 per share, easily surpassing analysts projections of 98 cents per share. The company lost $1.01 per share in the same period last year as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the global economy.
Revenues also came in much higher than projections, with the bank pulling in $20.27 billion in the quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $17.76 billion, according to FactSet.
In a sign of the improving economic conditions, the San Francisco bank released $1.6 billion from its loan-loss reserves, money set aside to cover bad loans. Wells set aside $8.4 billion to cover potentially bad loans in last year's second quarter.
Bank of America's 2Q profit jumps
NEW YORK — Bank of America's second quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the "good" side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes.
BofA is the latest of the big Wall Street banks to report stronger profits this quarter, largely due to the improving economy and fewer borrowers being delinquent on their loans. But like other banks, BofA saw a decline in interest income and revenues from a year earlier because of lower interest rates.
The Charlotte-based bank said it earned $9.22 billion in the last three months, or $1.03 per share. That is up from a profit of $3.53 billion, or 37 cents per share, from the same period a year earlier. The results were better than the 77-cent-per-share profit that analysts had forecasted, according to FactSet.
Bank of America's profits were boosted by two one-time items. The bank was able to release $1.6 billion from its loan-loss reserves that it had set aside during the pandemic to guard against defaults, and also recorded a $2 billion one-time credit related to certain taxable assets in the U.K.
While Bank of America's profits rose from a year earlier, revenue did not. Interest income fell in the quarter to $10.23 billion from $10.85 billion a year earlier, due to lower interest rates.
Citi's net soars due to fewer bad loans
NEW YORK — Citigroup's net profits jumped more than five fold from a year earlier, helped by an improving economy that resulted in fewer bad loans on the bank's balance sheet.
The New York-based bank said it earned $6.19 billion, or $2.85 a share. That's up from a profit of $1.06 billion, or 38 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were significantly better than the $1.97-per-share profit that analysts had expected, according to FactSet.
Like other big banks, Citi was able to move previously bad loans onto the "good" side of its balance sheet as the economy had improved since vaccinations have become more widespread. Citi was able to to release $2.4 billion from its loan-loss reserves, compared to the $5.94 billion it had to put into those reserves a year earlier.
Wholesale inflation up by record amount
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1 percent in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3 percent.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8 percent in May and was the largest one-month increase since a 1.2 percent rise in January.
From last July through this June, wholesale prices were up 7.3 percent, the largest 12-month increase since the government began the current series on wholesale prices in 2010.
Nearly 60 percent of the gain in wholesale prices in June reflected a jump in the cost of services, led by higher margins received by wholesalers and retailers.
Twitter kills 'fleets,' says they didn't catch on
NEW YORK — Twitter is disappearing its disappearing tweets, called fleets, after they didn't catch on.
The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March in Brazil. Fleets were designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.
"However, we haven't seen an increase in the amount of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped," Twitter said in a statement Wednesday. "So as of August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter."
Kayvon Beykpour, head of consumer product at Twitter, stressed that this is part of how the company works.
"(Big) bets are risky and speculative, so by definition a number of them won't work," he tweeted. "If we're not having to wind down features every once in a while, then it would be a sign that we're not taking big enough swings."
Fleets are reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook "stories" and Snapchat's snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats. But people use Twitter differently than Facebook, Instagram or messaging apps — it's more of a public conversation and a way to stay up to date with what's going on.
Facebook asks recusal of FTC chief in case
WASHINGTON — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from decisions on whether to continue the agency’s antitrust case against the social network giant.
The company is asserting that past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for FTC chair Lina Khan to be impartial.
Facebook petitioned the agency to remove Khan from taking part in decisions on the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit against the company. A federal judge recently dismissed the suit by the FTC. But the judge allowed the FTC to revise its complaint and try again. Khan has been a persistent critic of Amazon, Google and Apple, as well as Facebook.