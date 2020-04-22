Delta Air Lines projects 2Q traffic will fall 90%; AT&T is latest big company to withdraw earnings guidance

Delta posts 1st loss in 5+ years
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines, the biggest and most profitable U.S. airline, lost $534 million in the first quarter, a setback that will appear trivial when the full force of the pandemic is revealed in the current quarter.
The Atlanta-based carrier a warned Wednesday that revenue during the April-through-June quarter, typically a period of harried travel, will plummet by 90 percent compared with last year, when there were no government travel restrictions and flights were full.
"These are truly unprecedented times for all of us," CEO Ed Bastian said.
Delta is the first U.S. carrier to detail the damage that began to emerge in at the tail end of the first quarter, although United Airlines said Monday that it would record a pretax loss of $2.1 billion, confirming what most had suspected.
It was Delta's first quarterly loss in more than five years, and the airline is likely to post its first full-year loss since 2009.
The focus now at Delta and other airlines is to hunker down, cut costs, and borrow billions of dollars needed to ride out the pandemic. Bastian said Delta's focus will be saving cash at least for the rest of 2020.
Delta is the largest carrier serving Charleston International based on passenger volume.
Virus prompts AT&T to pull guidance
NEW YORK — The effects of the coronavirus pandemic hurt AT&T's revenue and profit in the first quarter, and it withdrew its financial guidance for the year.
Revenue fell 4.6 percent to $42.8 billion, with a $600 million impact from the virus thanks to lower wireless equipment sales and a hit to ad sales due to canceled sports events like the March Madness college basketball tournament.
AT&T is the country's No. 2 wireless phone company. It also owns DirecTV and CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio.
CEO Randall Stephenson said the company has a "strong cash position" and will continue investing in 5G, the next generation of wireless, its upcoming HBO Max streaming service and broadband, while still paying down its debt and its dividend.
Revenue was nearly unchanged in its wireless business, which added 163,000 phone customers who pay a regular monthly bill, more than year ago.
It lost over a million TV customers, continuing a string of declines in its DirecTV business as more people cut the cord. It also shed 73,000 home-internet customers. Revenue in the TV distribution and internet division fell 7.2 percent.
Overall, profit grew 12 percent to $4.61 billion, or 63 cents per share. Stripping out one-time items that were unrelated to the virus, per-share earnings came to 84 cents, down from 86 cents but meeting Wall Street expectations.
Tyson idles its largest pork plant
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyson Foods suspended operations Wednesday at an Iowa plant that is critical to the nation's pork supply but was blamed for fueling a coronavirus outbreak in the community.
The Arkansas-based company said the closure of the plant in Waterloo would deny a vital market to hog farmers and further disrupt U.S. meat supply. Tyson had kept the facility, its largest pork plant, open in recent days over the objections of alarmed local officials.
The plant can process 19,500 hogs per day, accounting for 3.9 percent of U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.
More than 180 infections have been linked to the plant and officials expect that number to dramatically rise. Testing of its 2,800 workers is expected to begin Friday. Cases and hospitalizations in Black Hawk County have skyrocketed in recent days and local officials say the plant is the largest source of infections.
In addition to those who have tested positive for the virus, hundreds of workers were staying home out of fear, and the plant had been running at reduced production levels.
CSX profit drops 8 percent for 1Q
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX Corp. said Wednesday that its first-quarter profit slipped 8 percent, and the railroad withdrew its outlook for the year because of the ongoing economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Jacksonville, Fla.- based company said it earned $770 million, or $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
But the freight railroad's revenue declined 5 percent to $2.86 billion and fell short of the $2.88 billion that analysts expected.
CSX said it cut its expenses 7 percent to $1.68 billion during the quarter as the number of carloads of freight it carried declined 1 percent. Shipments have declined more since the quarter ended as auto companies shuttered their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the outbreak.
CSX operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces. It's one of two major rail haulers that provide service in the Charleston region.
Facebook invests in India telecom giant
NEW DELHI — Facebook says it plans to invest $5.7 billion in India's telecom giant Reliance Jio.
The investment will give Facebook a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital technologies and app developing division of Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio has the highest number of customers in the country, and plans to roll out an e-commerce business using WhatsApp.
India is one of the world's fastest growing internet markets, with the number of users forecast to grow to 907 million by 2023, according to a report by Cisco issued in February.
The number of new internet users soared after Reliance Industries launched Jio in 2016, offering cheap smartphones and even cheaper data prices. Jio now has more than 388 million cellphone and data services subscribers.
Facebook and its instant messaging platform WhatsApp are popular in India, which with its 1.3 billion people has the most Facebook users in the world. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, mostly blocks access to Facebook and other non-Chinese social media.