Delta profits soar on higher airfares
ATLANTA — Delta topped third-quarter profit expectations with strong travel demand pushing ticket prices higher.
The carrier posted earnings of $1.31 billion, or $1.91 per share. Removing one-time charges, per-share profit was $1.80, which is six cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $11.95 billion, about in line with expectations.
Delta said Thursday that it took a $30 million hit from Hurricane Florence and had a $655 million fuel cost increase in the quarter, but benefited from a lower share count and changes in the tax law.
Florence caused at least 3,500 flight cancellations last month, mostly in the Carolinas. Delta said on Sept. 17 that it canceled 275 to that point and was still dealing with disruptions at two airports.
But ticket prices are up across the board, led by business and first-class tickets, where revenues increased almost 20 percent.
Mortgage rates leap to 7-year highs
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates leaped this week to their highest levels in seven years amid global anxiety over rising interest rates that has gripped financial markets.
Costs for would-be homebuyers are climbing. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to an average 4.90 percent this week from 4.71 percent last week. That's the highest level for the benchmark rate since April 2011. A year ago, it stood at 3.91 percent.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 4.29 percent this week from 4.15 percent last week.
The Federal Reserve recently signaled its confidence in the economy by raising a key interest rate for a third time this year, forecasting another rate hike before year's end.
Consumer prices up slightly in Sept.
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices edged up a slight 0.1 percent in September as energy prices retreated after a big gain in August.
The Labor Department says that the September gain in its closely watched consumer price index followed a 0.2 percent rise in August. It was the smallest monthly gain since June.
For the 12 months ending in September, consumer prices were up 2.3 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.1 percent in September, the same level as in August. It is up 2.2 percent over the past year.
Inflation has been on a slight rise this year after a prolonged stretch when prices kept falling below the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve.
Tax feud prompts Disney to ditch hotel
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Walt Disney Co. has abandoned plans for a luxury hotel in the Disneyland Resort's shopping district following a feud with Anaheim officials over tax subsidies.
The Orange County Register reports the project had been in limbo since August when the city told Disney that a shift in the location of the project meant it could no longer receive a promised $267 million tax incentive.
The company on Wednesday officially pulled the plug on the planned 700-room hotel. Construction was supposed to start this year.
Disney says it will instead focus on bringing back food and entertainment venues to the shuttered storefronts of that part of Downtown Disney.
Anaheim Councilwoman Kris Murray says redeveloping Downtown Disney will be good for Anaheim's economy, but the hotel would have been far better.
Germany cuts growth rate amid trade tiff
BERLIN — The German government has cut its forecast for the country's economic growth this year to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent, in part because of rising global trade tensions.
The government also trimmed its 2019 outlook for Europe's biggest economy on Thursday, saying that it now expects 1.8 percent growth rather than the 2.1 percent expansion it predicted in April. Last year, gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent, Germany's strongest performance in six years.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said a statistical revision and delays in registering new cars accounted for most of the change, but "smoldering trade conflicts worldwide" played a part.
He said an escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Europe was averted, but "the underlying problems haven't yet really been solved" and U.S.-China tensions are affecting global growth.
Search off for missing retail CEO in Alps
BERLIN — German retail group Tengelmann says a search for longtime CEO Karl-Erivan Haub has officially been called off, six months after he went missing during a skiing trip in the Swiss Alps.
Haub disappeared above the Swiss resort of Zermatt on April 7. His family gave up hope of finding him alive nearly a week later, but search efforts continued.
The company said Thursday that Haub's family and mountain rescue services have decided not to continue the search due to the lack of prospects of success.
Haub's brother, Christian, was named as Tengelmann's sole CEO after he went missing.
The brothers had run Tengelmann together since 2000. Its main businesses are hardware store Obi and clothing retailer KiK. It also has stakes in the Netto supermarket chain and online retailer Zalando.