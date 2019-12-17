Christmas time is here, as the song from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" proclaims. Halls are being decked, stockings are being hung by the chimney with care and seasonally-spirited folks are hunkering down in front of the television to get out of the cold and watch their favorite holiday specials.
Whether it's full-length films or themed TV episodes, Christmas in the 21st century would not be the same without specials, and today we have a trivia quiz all about those specials. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Josh Reynolds will face theater manager Elizabeth Taylor.
Questions
1. The soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was performed by what jazz pianist?
2. What actress/singer played Buddy the Elf’s love interest, Jovie, in the movie “Elf”?
3. In creating “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,'' author Dr. Seuss teamed with cartoonist Chuck Jones, who is more famously known for being one of the central animators and directors of what cartoon show?
4. “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” were both written and produced by what legendary film writer who is also known for his work on “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”?
5. The 1966 novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd served as the basis for what classic Christmas film?
6. What now-defunct production company created beloved stop-motion Christmas specials like 1964’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and 1970’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”?
7. During the climax of “Miracle on 34th Street,” a large amount of what is brought into the courtroom to help determine that character Kris Kringle is actually Santa Claus?
8. The 1988 film “Scrooged” is a modern spin on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Bill Murray playing Scrooge and David Johansen as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Johansen is also known for his time as the lead singer of what early American punk band?
9. Who narrated and sang the title song in the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” stop motion special?
10. The first ever episode of “The Simpsons” was, in fact, a Christmas special. The episode ends with the Simpsons family coming home with a dog that would remain part of the family throughout the series. What Christmas-inspired name was the dog given?
Correct answers
1. Vince Guaraldi.
2. Zooey Deschanel.
3. “Looney Tunes.”
4. John Hughes.
5. “A Christmas Story.”
6. Rankin/Bass Productions.
7. Children’s letters to Santa.
8. The New York Dolls.
9. Burl Ives.
10. Santa’s Little Helper.
Josh’s responses
1. Vince Guaraldi.
2. Zooey Deschanel.
3. “Looney Tunes.”
4. John Hughes.
5. “White Christmas.”
6. Videocraft.
7. Reindeer.
8. New York Dolls.
9. Gene Autry.
10. Santa’s Little Helper.
Elizabeth’s responses
1. Coltrane.
2. Zooey Deschanel.
3. “Charlie Brown.”
4. John Hughes.
5. “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
6. Rankin/Bass.
7. Mail.
8. The New York Dolls.
9. Dean Martin.
10. Santa’s Little Helper.
Conclusion
Our contestants have tied, each of them finishing with six correct responses. That means that both Josh and Elizabeth will be back for next week's quiz.