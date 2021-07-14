Deaths Summary for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BROWN, Patricia S., 90, of Summerville died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
BUTTRY, Terrie L., 63, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
HOBGOOD, Tina Fountain, 60, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
HORLBECK, Mary Huger Manigault Wilcox, 91, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
McCOLL, Richard M., 50, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
MOORE, Keith, 53, of James Island died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
NOBLE, Carlise, 39, of North Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary.
PERKINS, Lawrence Jr., 70, of North Charleston died July 4. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
Berkeley County
HELSETH, Judith Marie, 77, of Goose Creek died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Gardenia, 77, of Pineville died Monday. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
Colleton County
Dorchester County
BROWN, Mercedese C., 82, of Summerville died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
COMER, Christopher Scott, 46, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
WEBB, Donald Lee, 86, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
Georgetown County
Elsewhere
BONGE, Bruce, 70, of Beaufort died Monday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
CURRIE, Faye Kinsey, 84, of Holly Hill died Monday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home.
FANNING, Ida McClellan, 80, of West Columbia died July 6. Arrangements by Barr-Price Funeral Home of Lexington.
HUDSON, Carroll, 71, of Lake City died Monday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Lake City Chapel.
JEFFERSON, Jason D., 49, of New York died July 3. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston.
WRIGHT, Harry, 68, of Eutawville died Saturday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Holly Hill.