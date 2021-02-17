Deaths Summary for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
CATALA, Carmen, 89, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
CHINNIS, Phyllis Berkeley, 73, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal Funeral Home.
DUFFIE, Tomas W., 69, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
KING, William Edward, 69, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel.
PORTER, Ruth Nesbitt, 76, of Hollywood died Friday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals.
TODD, Victoria V., 90, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
WARING, Ronald, 60, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, Robert, 68, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston.
WYNDHAM, Shelby Nichole, 38, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Russel Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
Berkeley County
BENTON, Linda D., 73, of Ladson died Friday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BOAST, Keith Ernest, 76, of Goose Creek died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
HARRINGTON, John Brady, 79, of Summerville died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
JENKINS, Sheila Mae, 63, of Ladson died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of North Charleston.
LINTON, Ailean Revels, 91, of Goose Creek died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
TODD, Tyler James, 24, of Goose Creek died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
Colleton County
COOKE, Billy James, 78, of Lodge died Monday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
CUMBEE, James Rudolph, 80, of Walterboro died Saturday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Dorchester County
DUKES, James Broward Jr., 25, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
LUTEN, Jessie David, 76, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation.
Georgetown County
MORANT, Rick Cornelius, 41, of Georgetown died Tuesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel.
Elsewhere
CARTER, Kenneth, 68, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. died Thursday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston, S.C.
LEE, Lethonia, 80, of Greeleyville died Monday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
GAMBLE, John Henry, 74, of Coward died Tuesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Lake City Chapel.
REID, Corey Montez, 55, of Mt. Vernon, N.Y. died Monday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston, S.C.
WARD, Mary Gail Armstrong,72, of Augusta, Ga. died Saturday. Arrangements by Thomas Poteet and Sons Funeral Directors.