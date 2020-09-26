Deaths Summary for Sunday, September 27, 2020

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
CAUTTRELL, Charles, 80, of Kiawah Island died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
JEFFERIES, Polly Ann Webster, 91, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
JONES, Edward Johnson Jr., 73, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
KENNEDY, Robert William, 69, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
KING, Claudia Deitrick, 72, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
Berkeley County
DRIGGERS, Mary Louise, 77, of Moncks Corner died Friday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HERTZBERG, Julia D., 86, of Hanahan died Friday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
KINLAW, Efern Embalist, 57, of St. Stephen died Thursday. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
OXNER, Raymond D., 83, of Hanahan died Thursday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
SMITH, James P., 76, of Moncks Corner died Friday. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary.
Dorchester County
CAMPBELL, Anna M., 94, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
COUGHLIN, Gary Michael, 64, of Dorchester died Wednesday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GROOMS, Margaret Lillian, 74, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
WHITE, Frances Ella, 95, of Summerville died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
Elsewhere
BURGESS, Willia Dean, 76, of Lake City died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Lake City Chapel.
LOMEL, Charles Philip, 87, of Ocala, Fla. died Sept. 20. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.
McCULLOUGH, Emery Fair, 79, of Douglasville, Ga. died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
MURPHY, Viola McClam, 69, of Cades died Friday. Arrangements by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home of Kingstree.
WHITE, Shamon Anton, 26, of Lancaster died Thursday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.