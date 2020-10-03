Deaths Summary for Sunday, October 4, 2020

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
CROSBY, Mary Taylor, 93, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home.
GLOVER, Peggy Kelly, 87, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
HARRIS, Yvonne D., 87, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
KEE, Donald William, 78, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
KNIGHT, Catherine, 30, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel.
LACOUR, Lona C., 90, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SCOTT, Richard Eugene, 88, of Johns Island died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
SMITH, Brittany Elizabeth, 31, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Berkeley County
GARDINER, Robert William, 82, of Ridgeville died Friday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
GUERRY, Carl Milton, 87, of Pinopolis died Friday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MACK, Billy John, 59, of Pineville died Friday. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
McVICKER, Alan Case, 71, of Goose Creek died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home.
Dorchester County
ANDERSON, John Robert, 80, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center
Elsewhere
BURNELL, Karl Lee, of Columbia died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Leevy's Funeral Home.
COOPER, Magdaline, 93, of Kingstree died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
DONAHUE, Sean Daniel, 46, of Byron Center, Mich. died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home.
HICKMAN, Shirley Rowland, 86, of Pembroke Pines, Fla. died Sept. 20. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home of Charleston, S.C.
LEWIS, Sandra Saulisbury, 82, of Columbia died Tuesday. Arrangements by The South Carolina Cremation Society of West Columbia.
LONG, Eugene Peeples, 87, of Columbia died Friday. Arrangements by Dunbar Funeral Home.
McALISTER, Thelma Sarah, 94, of Columbia died Thursday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals of Charleston
TYLER, Lyon Gardiner Jr., 95, of Franklin, Tenn. died Sept. 26. Arrangements by Bliley's Funeral Home.
VENGETACHALLIAM, Alma, 93, of Sacramento, Calif. died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Evergreen Memorial.
WILLIAMS, Margaret, 36, of Kingstree died Friday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.