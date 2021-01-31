Deaths Summary for Sunday, January31, 2021

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
COWLEY, Robert Daniel, 79, of Hollywood died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home.
Du BOIS, Mary Lucy, 79, of Seabrook Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by South Care Crematorium of Marietta, Ga.
KLEHN, Josephine Anne, 77, of Mount Pleasant died Jan. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services North Charleston Chapel.
McALPIN, Judith Rohrbacher, 72, of Charleston died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
MINES, Claudia, 83, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
PORTER, Christine Mills, 98, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services North Charleston Chapel.
SIMEON, Ashton, 95, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home.
THOMPSON, Idell S., 74, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangement's by Murray's Mortuary.
WEBER, Michael, 74, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James Dyal Funeral Home.
Berkeley County
HEHIR, Stephen Patrick, 74, of Goose Creek died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
Dorchester County
MILLIGAN, Deangelo Jr., 27, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary.
Elsewhere
BELANGER, Ashley Marie, 34, of Myrtle Beach died Saturday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
BRYAN, Dulcy Collier Thomas, 93, of State College, Pa. died Jan. 18. Arrangements by James A McAlister Funeral Home of Charleston, S.C.
DOZIER, Roberta Boyd, of Greeleyville died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
KOHLER, JoAnn Elizabeth, of Greenville, N.C. died Wednesday. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.
NESMITH, Gregory A., 45, of Philadelphia, died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand Funeral Home of Kingstree, S.C.
PRESSLEY, Hattie, 66, of Kingstree died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
WINTER, Gordon, 67, of Birmingham, Ala. died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Lemley Funeral Home.