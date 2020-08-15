Deaths Summary for Sunday, August 16, 2020

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BLACK, Leslie Arthur, 89, of Charleston died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
FETTUE, Brian Paul, 45, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Ellington Funeral Services of Charlotte, N.C.
HUGHES, Harriett Huffman, 94, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SCHILDCROUT, Sigmund Albert, 79, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
STANDAFER, Barbara Ruth Cope, 88, of Mount Pleasant died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
TAYLOR, Rita E., 71, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
Berkeley County
FONDREN, Betty Mills, 83, of Moncks Corner died Saturday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
NORRIS, Lannie Forest Jr., 75, of Pinopolis died Saturday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
Dorchester County
BROWN, Charles, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
HAVEN, Joette Robinson, 86, of Summerville died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro.
NIEVES, Gloria Fong, 75, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PARKER, Cassandra Simmons, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
WOLFE, Madalyn Louise, 89, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Elsewhere
BENTON, Dena Runell, 49, of Bowman died Friday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
GRANT, Janice Lucille, 84, of Nixville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Varnville-Hampton Chapel of Varnville.
MADISON, Maria, 63, of Kingstree died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
MARSHALL, Carroll Marvin, 88, of Eutawville died Friday. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home of Manning.
RENNARD, George Herbert Jr., 67, of Hardeeville died Aug. 3. Arrangements by Saul's Funeral Home of Bluffton.
ROSE, Elisabeth Jackson, 83, of Sarasota, Fla. died July 22. Arrangements by Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.
SNOW, Minnie Lee, 96, of Kingstree died Saturday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.