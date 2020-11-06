Deaths Summary for Friday, November 6, 2020

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
ARFORD, Patricia Helen, 76, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
BRAINARD, Teresa Ann, 64, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
BRYANT, Robert Louis, 85, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary.
BUEHLER, Ann Hawkins, 80, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
FOWLER, Louise Davis, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
HINES, Paul Garry, 83, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
LICHTMAN, Jeanne Intrator, 100, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
MOODY, Nelson Randolph, 61, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
VAUGHAN, Mary Pope Barnwell, 86, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
VILLEPONTEAUX, Rachel Bunch, 77, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
Berkeley County
BRELAND, Stacy Marie, 37, of Moncks Corner died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
BROWNING, Cecil Young III, 72, of Hanahan died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
CHRISTMAN, Mary Jane, 87, of Hanahan died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funerals and Cremation of Goose Creek.
ELJ, Helen Louise, 75, of Goose Creek died Tuesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
FROST, Nathaniel Herman, 71, of Moncks Corner died Sunday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
HOOD, Betty Coalson, 78, of Macedonia died Wednesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HUNTER, Jacob N., 91, of Ridgeville died Monday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
OTT, Wilson Melvin, 79, of Moncks Corner died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
Colleton County
SIMMONS, Bertha, 63, of Walterboro died Sunday. Arrangements by Koger's Mortuary of Walterboro.
Dorchester County
RODD, Hazel, 89, of Harleyville died Monday. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
WEILER, Gerald G., 74, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
YATES, Mary Beverly, 91, of Summerville died Oct. 29. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
Elsewhere
McCUTCHEN, Anthony Jerome, 47, of Spartanburg died Wednesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel.
UBERMAN, Rex, 68, of Columbia died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Annie B., 80, of Allendale died Wednesday. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home of Yemassee.