Deaths Summary for Friday, June 4, 2021

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
BARNES, Margaret Johnson, 93, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
BROWN, John Henry, 63, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals.
BURTON, Kathryn, 94, of Kiawah Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
CREWS, Barbara, 79, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
GILLIANS, Da'Von Tyrell, 22, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary.
HIERS, Sandra T., 80, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
NICOLETTE, Harold Roy, 68, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.
QUINN, Elizabeth A., 83, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel.
SQUEO, Mark Joseph, 59, of North Charleston died May 27. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
Berkeley County
ARTIS, Denise Elaine, 61, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
DOUGLAS, Daniel C. Jr., 72, of Hanahan died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
GRAY, Graydon L. Jr., 77, of Goose Creek died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
GURNEY, Gary, 66, of Goose Creek died March 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
TYLER, Rodney Nolan, 80, of Moncks Corner died Wednesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
Colleton County
FRENCH, Tammera Kay, 58, of Walterboro died Monday. Arrangements by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home.
SMOAK, Arnold, 69, of Walterboro died Tuesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Dorchester County
HALLEX, Bernice Janelle, 72, of Summerville died May 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
LADSON, Gloria, 89, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
Georgetown County
Elsewhere
BYLE, Don Arthur, 67, of Charlotte, died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel.
DEMERS, Ronald Edward, 68, of Varnville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Varnville-Hampton Chapel.
GAFFNEY, Cloyd, 60, of Huger died Sunday. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GOFF, Roy Jr., 67, of Richaland, Wash. died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home.
HARRELSON, Sandra Polk, 74, of Varnville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Varnville-Hampton Chapel.