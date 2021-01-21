Deaths Summary for Friday, January 22, 2021

The Post and Courier
Charleston County
ALLEN, Estelle M. Green, 89, of Lincolnville died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
COX, Edward O., 69, of Awendaw died Jan. 15. Arrangements by Bright Funeral Home of Wake Forest, N.C.
FRISCH, James Randall, 76, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
GRAHAM, Stephen III, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary.
JENKINS, Johnathan, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home.
LESESNE, Eugene Frost, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Crematorium.
McCORKLE, William E., 93, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel.
MOODY, Curtis Raymond, 88, of James Island died Monday.
PINCKNEY, Theora Beatrice Jefferson, 75, of Charleston died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
POLITE, Florence B., 102, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary.
RANDALL, Thomas, 75, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel.
SMALLS, Johanna Edward Hills, 104, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home.
WALKER, Carol Shuler, 81, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.
Berkeley County
ESTES, Bledsoe Lee Jr., 92, of Moncks Corner died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MATHEWS, George Franklin, 84, of Goose Creek died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel.
MOULTRIE, Eugene, 57, of Pineville died Thursday. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
Colleton County
HIERS, Marie Rahn, 83, of Ruffin died Wednesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.
Dorchester County
LADSON, Carlvell Craig, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capters Funeral Home.
LUSSIER, Lavern James, 90, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
SUMMERS, Neil Obrien, 46, of Summerville died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
Elsewhere
BRYANT, Willie Lee, 69, of Lake City died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
CHANDLER, Margaret, 89, of Salters died Wednesday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel.
COLLIER, Florence, 84, of Santee died Wednesday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Moncks Corner.
DYAR, Johnny Lee, 57, of Clemson, formerly of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home and Cremations of Central.
HARRVIN, Margaret Barnwell, 95, of Columbia died Thursday. Arrangements by Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter.
NIPPER, Larry George, 67, of Bamberg died Wednesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel.
RUSH, Cuteria, 85, of Balch Springs, Texas died Thursday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Andrews Chapel.
SMITH, Janie Pinckney, 88, of New York died Sunday. Arrangements by Walker's Mortuary of Johns Island, S.C.