Deaths Summary for Friday, April 23, 2021

The Post and Courier

Charleston County

BROWN, Loubirl, 83, of North Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. 

DEAN, Darrell Lee, 61, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. 

HAGER, Ethel Valerie, 79, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.

HEDRICK, Jan, 82, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. 

KILLILEA, Michael John, 65, of North Charleston died April 14. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. 

LUMPKINS, Judith Johnson, 78, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel.

MATTHEWS, Michelle J., 53, of James Island died Wednesday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston.

WILLIAMS, Kenneth, 76, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary.

Berkeley County

RISPOLI, James, 63, of St. Stephen died Wednesday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel. 

Colleton County

AMERSON, Martha Scarboro, 74, of Walterboro died Wednesday. Arrangements by Brice Herndon's Walterboro Chapel.

Dorchester County

ARNOLD, Donald Esben IV, 27, of St. George died Wednesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.

EVANS, Vernell White, 94, of Summerville died Tuesday. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home. 

Elsewhere

ROSS, Willie Mae Phillips Owens, 104, of Branchville died Saturday. Arrangements by Owens Funeral Home. 

SKIPPER, James Burris, 79, of Manning died Wednesday. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home. 

THOUVENELLE, Margaret Rose Bibza, 100, of Bradenton, Fla. died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel.

