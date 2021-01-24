You have permission to edit this article.
Death Summary for Sunday, January 24, 2021

The Post and Courier

Charleston County

ANDREWS, Eloise, 90, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. 

CHAPMAN, Ray Roumillat, 87, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. 

FLOWERS, Daniel, 60, of Charleston died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston. 

KLOCK, Nancy, 91, of Seabrook Island died Jan. 12. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. 

MURRAY, Jennifer Butler, 57, of Sullivan's Island died Jan. 12. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. 

NEWMAN, Christine B., 89, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's West Ashley Chapel. 

PETERS, Susan Elizabeth, 89, of Meggett died Friday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.

Berkeley County

CZAPALA, Edward A., 74, of Ladson died Wednesday. Arrangements by Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta. 

MITCHELL, Cindy Lockard, 57, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. 

MURRAY, Richard Dale, 73, of Moncks Corner died Friday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home. 

PRINGLE, Joseph, 77, of Goose Creek died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.

WILLIAMS, Eunice Liferidge, 87, of Moncks Corner died Friday. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary.

Colleton County

CONE, Mary Anne, 83, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro. 

PARKS, Harold Boston, 94, of Walterboro died Wednesday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston. 

Dorchester County

JAMES, Miriam Winn, 74, of St. George died Saturday. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home. 

TAYLOR, Maureen P., 84, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home. 

Elsewhere

GAMBLE, Ruthena, 86, of New York died Friday. Arrangements by Henryhand's Kingstree Chapel of Kingstree, S.C.

HANS, Shawn Stephen, of Society Hill died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. 

WEAR, James E., 75, of Hilton Head died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Keith Funeral and Cremation Services. 

