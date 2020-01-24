Stocks falter as virus fears spread
NEW YORK — Health care companies led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Friday as increased fears over the spread of a deadly outbreak of coronavirus rattled markets.
The S&P 500 had its worst day since early October and snapped a two-week winning streak.
The sell-off followed news that a Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus from China. Health authorities worldwide have been taking measures to try to contain and monitor the outbreak.
"It really is a reaction to the widening nature of what's going on with the coronavirus," said Lisa Erickson of U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "People are concerned about, ultimately, the impact on Chinese growth and perhaps global growth."
The stock market has been mostly racking up gains since the fall. Before this week, the S&P 500 had only posted a weekly decline three times since October. Even with this week's decline of 1 percent, the benchmark index is still up 2 percent for the month.
Airbnb sued over trashed SC home
The owner of an Isle of Palms home is suing Airbnb, alleging it only reimbursed him for a "fraction" of the damages that a guest who threw a big party did to his home.
In a lawsuit that was transferred to U.S. District in Charleston this week, Scott Shaw said the party left his home smelling of a mixture of marijuana, cigarettes, beer and vomit. Blood and vomit were found on the walls, towels and bedding, according to the complaint.
Shaw says he believes he is owed about $150,000 in property and punitive damages. He did not say what the company paid him. He said Airbnb claims in its marketing materials that it guarantees up to $1 million reimbursement for property damage.
"Airbnb's 'host guarantee' is nothing close to any type of 'guarantee' and in fact it is false, misleading and deceptive," the lawsuit states.
A representative of San Francisco-based Airbnb said Friday that the company was looking into the matter.
Shaw says the Airbnb guest in home threw a party with about 100 people or more attending. They left holes in the walls and broke a staircase railing, door and countertop, among other things, he said.
Walmart testing higher starting pay
NEW YORK — Walmart says it's testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
The nation's largest private employer, which operates roughly 4,700 namesake stores in the U.S., says it will be raising the starting hourly wages to $12 from $11 for these new roles. These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills. For example, they'll help solve problems like inventory issues instead of only completing tasks given to them by managers, according to a company spokeswoman.
The moves come as Walmart, like many other retailers, is under pressure to improve customer service as it fights online behemoth Amazon.
Walmart is the largest private employer in South Carolina. It raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018 but that lags other rivals like Target, which plans to raise starting hourly wages to $15 from $13 by the end of 2020.
Trump revises mileage proposal higher
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is making a concession on its proposed minimum fuel economy requirement for new vehicles, but environmental groups and a key Democratic senator complain it does not go far enough, and still falls well below the requirements set under the Obama administration.
Fuel economy standards would increase 1.5 percent annually from 2021 through 2026 under the new proposal. That's a reversal from the Trump administration's proposal in 2018, which sought to freeze the standards at 2020 levels.
Environmentalists and Delaware Sen. Tom Carper said the move doesn't come close to the 5 percent annual increase that the Obama administration had mandated. Carper, senior Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, released some details of the latest proposal and urgedg the administration to scrap it as ineffective and costly.
The Trump administration has billed its standards as safer and less costly to motorists, but there's a growing chorus of critics disputing that, including the Trump EPA's own scientific advisory board.
US vows to crack down on fake goods
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration pledged Friday to step up efforts against the vast amounts of counterfeit clothing, medicine and other goods that have flooded into the U.S. with the rise in e-commerce.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol would subject online retailers including the growing number of third-party sales that have proliferated on major online platforms, and warehouse operators to increased scrutiny and potential penalties. The move was announced Friday by Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
The department said it would look for additional ways to interfere with fraudulent commerce.
Ga. had record low jobless rate
ATLANTA — Georgia ended 2019 with an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Friday, marking the state's lowest unemployment rate on record. That's down from 3.7% a year earlier.
The state added nearly 70,000 jobs in 2019, including about 4,000 in December, for a total of 4.65 million.
Job growth was particularly strong in education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and trade, transportation and utilities. Those three sectors combined made up nearly three quarters of the yearly growth in jobs.
Employment also climbed. Georgia counted 4.97 million employed residents at the end of 2019, an increase of nearly 47,000 for the year.
Georgia's labor force grew by nearly 18,000 in 2019, ending the year with 5.13 million workers. But Butler said that the state's labor force needed to expand at a faster pace.
Despite the rosy job figures, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is asking lawmakers to make some painful budget cuts because of lagging state revenue collections.