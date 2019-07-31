Wednesday 31
Have you ever been at your yoga class and thought to yourself, “This group of people doing the downward-facing dog could really use some Harry Potter-themed costumes?” First off, you’re supposed to be clearing your mind. But secondly, you’re in luck because Fit Columbia is hosting a Harry-Potter-centric yoga class where you’re encouraged to dress up as a muggle, a wizard, or if you’re really feeling rebellious, He Who Shall Not Be Named. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. Visit fitcolumbia.com for more info. — Vincent Harris
Thursday 1
It’s everybody’s favorite monthly arts-and-more street crawl, and as usual the First Thursday on Main corridor will be packed full of outdoor music, visual art shows, improv comedy, cultural smorgasbords and general frivolity. Boyd Plaza is always the central hub of such activity, of course, and we’d make special note of the 8 p.m. outdoor screening of the critically acclaimed 2015 anime film Miss Hokusai based on a Japanese historical manga series that should prove to be a lovely, unique and dare we say cosmopolitan experience? Full details at firstthursdayonmain.com. — Kyle Petersen
It’s not as if Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy don’t both have a little musical experience in their respective backgrounds, it’s just that the idea of Shrek the Musical seemed a little odd to us at first. But as it turns out, it was an incredible idea to put the shenanigans of a giant angry ogre and his irritatingly chipper donkey friend to music, because since its debut in 2008, this fractured fairy tale has become one of the most popular shows on Earth. The Chapin Theatre Company’s presentation of the musical runs until Aug. 4 at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Tonight’s 7:30 p.m. performance costs $15 to attend ($12 advance). Visit harbisontheatre.org more info. — Vincent Harris
Friday 2
Watching 200 kids tackle anything is fairly impressive, but there’s something particularly heartwarming about Columbia Children’s Theatre’s embrace of Mary Poppins: The Musical. Featuring the iconic nanny’s patented blend of magic and common sense, the story (and the Disney songs) still captures the imagination today, and it’s lovely to think of the next generation being entranced once again by this Broadway-classic edition of the P.L. Travers tale. Performances will be Aug. 2 -4 and 9-11 at Eau Claire High School. Tonight’s performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $10. Head to columbiachildrenstheatre.com for more times and details. — Kyle Petersen
Learn about new styles of beer and new breweries with your wildest friends at Riverbanks Zoo. Like clockwork, Brew at the Zoo is back to informally announce the beginning of the end of summer with dozens of domestic and craft beer samples than can be enjoyed amongst the flora and fauna at Riverbanks on a Friday evening. Tickets for the event, which goes from 7 to 9:30 p.m., are $40 to $50 and should be purchased in advance from riverbanks.org. — April Blake
Pardon our language, but the people who hated on the blockbuster superhero epic Captain Marvel can go flerken themselves. We’re big fans of Brie Larson’s portrayal of one of the Marvel Universe’s mightiest heroes, and not to give any spoilers away, but we dig her long-haired look more than the short cut she got for Avengers: Endgame. You can watch Captain Marvel, Nick Fury and our beloved Agent Coulson save the Earth for free as part of the City Of Columbia’s Summer Movie Series at Earlewood Park tonight at 7:45 p.m. Visit columbiasc.net for more info. — Vincent Harris
Saturday 3
Yes, you can play on Boyd Plaza at the Columbia Museum of Art’s Play on the Plaza series; it says so right in the name. Those big blue blocks you see on the plaza? They’re what you play with. Stack ‘em. Build stuff with ‘em in response to the monthly design challenges. Play — play to your little heart’s content. The playing runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; admission is free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall
Sunday 4
If it’s the first Sunday of the month, it’s time to gather at The Whig for a Chicken & Waffles dinner at the blissfully chilled underground bar. From 4 p.m. through midnight, the kitchen will be open for carbs in the form of chicken and waffles, and the bar will be serving up all of the usual drinks from craft beer to cocktails, and even champagne for a celebratory way to begin the month. Find more info at facebook.com/TheWhig. — April Blake
Monday 5
Bone-In Barbeque’s monthly Drinks, Dungeons & Dice board game night returns this evening, and the crew at Scott Hall’s barbecue joint is getting — as the kids say — extra with it. Tonight’s featured game is a live-action version of the Hasbro guessing game Guess Who? — except it’s now an eight-player royal rumble with players guessing from real people instead of a set of stock cards. I guess it maybe loses some of the fun of watching your opponent watch you flip down tiles and you winnow your way toward the answer, but, then, it adds more fun with drinking and barbecue. The gaming runs from 6 to 10 p.m.; admission is free. Visit facebook.com/DrinksDungeonsDice for more information. — Patrick Wall
Tuesday 6
The Trenholm Artists Guild’s 9th Annual Fall Juried Exhibit has its opening reception tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Still Hopes Retirement Community in West Columbia. Curated by the if ART-represented Charleston artist Dorothy Netherland and featuring a range of two- and three-dimensional Midlands artists in the 150-plus-strong Guild, among them Patty Gamberg, Rachel Myers, Joong Bae Kim, Maureen Baird and Michael McGuirt, the show will run through Sept. 27. Tonight’s opening reception will feature an awards ceremony at 7:15 p.m. Find more info at trenholmartistsguild.org. — Kyle Petersen
Wednesday 7
The Fall of the American Empire isn’t an American film; it’s Canadian, written and shot by Denys Arcand, and, as such, it’s part of the Nickelodeon Theatre’s Foreign Focus film series. It also doesn’t really have that much to do with America, or American imperialism. It’s a heist film that wraps around a post-crisis civics lesson about financial malfeasance at its core. The film screens at 7 p.m.; tickets are $11. Visit nickelodeon.org for more information.— Patrick Wall