CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney woke up Friday morning, got in his pickup truck and made his usual mile-or-so commute to Clemson's campus just like normal. But there was an extra pep in the step of the Clemson football coach, which could only mean one thing.
Football is back.
Clemson opened fall camp Friday afternoon, which means Swinney, who said without a doubt this is the deepest team he has ever had at Clemson, can finally start to get a look at his 2018 Tigers. He couldn't wait.
"Today's been kind of like waking up and it's been Christmas all day today," he said Friday afternoon. "I love our team.”
Indeed, Swinney is the envy of most college coaches around the country when it comes to his talent and his depth, both of which are documented with 26 seniors, a group of fourth-year players who know nothing other than the College Football Playoff and options galore at essentially every position. The Tigers have third-stringers who could start elsewhere and among the best quarterback rooms in the country.
The question, then, turns to how Swinney manages to keep a group of 18-to-23-year-olds focused when the expectations are so high both internally and externally, and the eyes of the college football world turn to the upstate. The Tigers are good, and they know it. So, Thursday, in an effort to maintain the focus a day before camp opened, Swinney sat down with his seniors to help set the tone. He's going to need them to keep this team on the path he wants.
"'Where are we?" he asked. '"Where is the mindset of our team? Any issues? Any concerns? Any anything?'
"That's usually where I start."
Friday was only Day 1, but it appears to have been a successful outing.
From the moment the Tigers took to the indoor practice field for their routine stretching drills as rap music blared through the loud speakers, there was an energy that radiated from the walls of the football center and then spilled over to the outdoor practice fields.
On a day when everyone wanted a glimpse of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence, the two quarterbacks under the microscope, as usual Bryant was high energy. He smiled through the opening sessions and even made a zippy sound with his voice as he sprinted to the outdoor portion of the facility for the first throws of 2018.
In terms of the drills once they were underway, Lawrence appeared to have have the initial edge over Bryant from an accuracy standpoint at least through the first eight periods. Looking particularly impressive when he connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins, the duo that lit up the spring game continued to not miss a beat as they returned right back to old form. The media, however, only saw the first eight periods of practice, meaning the sample size was small, and coaches will certainly have a slew of materials to evaluate between the two quarterbacks on their own time. Bryant, who speaks to the media Monday, also the advantage from an experience standpoint, and one practice is not going to make or break anyone, regardless of position.
"Kelly can do things obviously to the ground, around the ground, and is a very good manager and can put the balls where he needs to," said wide receiver Hunter Renfrow when asked to compare and contrast the two. "But so can Trevor. And Trevor has got a lot of arm, so we’ll see how it goes."
As Clemson moves into the next three weeks of practice before class at the university is back in session, Swinney wants to chip away at installing the system through the first few days before moving onto full pads on Day 5 next week. The first five-seven practices will be fundamental-heavy before it kicks into a higher gear, at which point coaches will start to gather some clarity on who belongs where from a depth standpoint.
"You've got to earn it, you've got to prove it all over again,” Swinney said. “Every coach and every player has something to prove.”
That won’t change anytime soon.
Clemson and Nike renew contract
Clemson and Nike have renewed their contract with one another, coming to terms to a 10-year extension between the two parties. The parternship is valued at $58 million and it more-than-doubles the annual value of the previous agreement.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Nike approached the university around Dec. 1 for preliminary discussions to renew an agreement that was last made official in 2015. The two parties had previously brainstormed how to move Clemson up into one of the higher contract areas within the Nike organization, which largely relied on licensing and the sale of products.
"As you all know, Clemson does not have the largest alumni base, it doesn’t have the largest number of students, isn’t in an incredibly populated area of the country compared to other partners that Nike might have. So we made a concerted effort whether it's through social media or some of our other communications methods to increase the sale of our products," Radakovich said. "And I've got to give thanks to our fans and all of the folks who are out there who bought those Nike products, because that really did make a difference. That’s the reason we were able to be in the position that we were in."
Clemson in talks with LSU and Georgia for future scheduling
Also on Friday, Radakovich confirmed Clemson is in talks with LSU and Georgia, among other unnamed schools, for future home-and-home series on the gridiron. Having worked at LSU previously gives Radakovich no shortage of relationships when it comes to the SEC Tigers, which has made a difference in these conversations. Athletic directors, he said, are constantly chatting at communal events or conference meetings. He hopes an announcement is coming soon.
"Football scheduling is like a cake that never bakes. It just kind of goes on and on and we’re trying to get our schedule taken care of through the decade of the 20s. We’re close," he said. "Believe me: there’s nothing more that I would like to do, and Kyle Young who works in our office on football scheduling, than to get that out because football scheduling takes a lot of different twists and turns."
Injury update
Junior running back Tavien Feaster as well as junior linebacker James Skalski were in yellow Friday, meaning they did not participate in practice other than jogging on the sidelines for injury reasons. Feaster is coming off a meniscus injury from earlier this summer. Swinney is optimistic both will be ready to roll in a few days.