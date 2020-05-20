Cypress Gardens plans to reopen

Cypress Garden plans to reopen its park to the public on May 26 after temporarily closing it down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been doing a lot of maintenance! I cannot wait for everyone to come back out here and see what we have done.” said Heather McDowell, Cypress Gardens Park Director.
The staff and crew have been pressure washing the buildings, planting new plants, rebuilding bridges, painting, and cleaning trails.
While following regulations many celebrations such as weddings and birthdays were canceled, but with the new changes, cypress garden plans on getting things back to normal while ensuring the safety of customers and staff.
“ We will abide by all state and federal guidelines. We will ask the public for social distance. We will be sanitizing areas throughout the day. “ said McDowell.
This month is the first anniversary of the reopening of cypress garden after it was closed for four years. The reopening had close to 900,000 people from the community and surrounding areas come to support and the area continues to be an attraction for many in the Lowcountry.
Happy one year to Cypress Garden!