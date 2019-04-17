Looking to catch some of Charleston’s best local hip-hop?
The Cultura Festival is a one-night event put on by Murias Entertainment, The Royal American, Matt Monday’s label SWIM, local culture curator Ill Vibe the Tribe and Tawana Tolbert PR & Marketing.
There will be performances by Matt Monday, Shaniqua McCants, Contour, Abstract That Rapper & Slim Soul, Benny Starr, Niecy Blues, Jah Jr., Anfernee, Nory and DJ Scrib.
That’s a bangin’ lineup right there, featuring everything from country trap and electronic R&B to soul singing and social justice recitation.
The Cultura Festival will kick off at 5:30 p.m. April 20 at The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive. Tickets are $20, available now at https://bit.ly/2DR86X5.