A food allergy that may result in a severe, life-threatening reaction is considered a disability. Parents who have school-age children with allergies can develop a 504 Plan (available under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973). This is a written food allergy management plan created in conjunction with the child’s school. Learn more at foodallergy.org and access sample plans at kidswithfoodallergies.org.
Locally, families can get assistance with a 504 Plan from the Family Resource Center for Disabilities and Special Needs in Charleston, frcdsn.org.