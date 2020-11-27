COVID-19 leads to more layoffs at Disney; pilot furloughs at Delta Air Lines averted

Disney parks plan more job cuts
ORLANDO — The Walt Disney Co. announced plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry.
The announcement by the company was made in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week, saying 32,000 employees will be terminated in the first half of fiscal year 2021, which began last month. In late September, the company had already announced plants to terminate 28,000 theme park workers.
In the SEC document filed on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, the company said it also put 37,000 employees not scheduled for termination on furlough as a result of the pandemic.
"Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force," the document said.
The company also said they may make more cuts in spending such as reducing film and television content investments and additional furloughs and layoffs.
Disney's parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.
Delta Air deal avoids pilot furloughs
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines has dropped a threat to furlough more than 1,700 pilots after they ratified a cost-cutting agreement that the carrier said was needed to help it cope with a downturn caused by the pandemic.
The Atlanta-based company had planned to furlough about 13 percent of its 12,900 pilots on Saturday if an agreement to reduce costs wasn't reached.
The deal announced this week doesn't cut pilot pay rates, but it indirectly lowers pay by reducing guaranteed monthly working hours by up to 5 percent. In exchange, Delta promised not to furlough pilots through Jan. 1, 2022.
The Air Line Pilots Association said about four-fifths of its Delta members voted and 74 percent of those ratified the deal.
U.S. air travel remains down more than 60 percent from a year ago, causing airlines to report billions in losses.
Delta is the largest carrier at Charleston International Airport based on boarding volume.
NC attorney is named in fraud case
RALEIGH — A North Carolina attorney and two others have been indicated on charges that they created identities to open financial accounts and make purchases they didn't intend to pay for, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said Tiffany Dawn Russell, 41, of Durham was indicted for conspiring to commit bank fraud and other offenses. She appeared before a federal magistrate this week.
According to the indictment, Russell and the others applied for loans and credit cards with Social Security numbers not issued to them. Russell also joined the others in conspiring to use fraudulently obtained credit cards to make payments for her plastic surgery in 2016.
The indictment also says Russell said in credit applications that she lived in Florence, S.C., when she actually lived in North Carolina.
The three were also charged with multiple counts of bank fraud for using their false identities to help buy vehicles, lawn equipment and electronics.
If convicted, they face statutory maximum penalties for conspiracy and each bank fraud count of 30 years' in prison, a $1 million fine, restitution and forfeiture.
US is probing Tesla suspension failures
DETROIT — The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.
The probe, announced Friday on the agency's website, covers 2015-17 Model S sedans and 2016-17 Model X SUVs.
The agency says 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph including four at highway speeds. The agency said it has no reports of crashes or injuries. The probe could lead to a recall.
Hyundai, Kia are fined for recall delays
WASHINGTON — Hyundai and Kia must pay $137 million in fines and safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall over 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the penalties Friday. They resolve a three-year government probe into the companies' behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.
Hyundai will pay $54 million and invest $40 million to improve safety operations under an agreement reached with the agency. The company must build a field test and inspection laboratory in the U.S. and put new computer systems in place to analyze data to identify safety issues. Another $46 million in penalties will be deferred as long as the Korean automaker meets safety conditions, NHTSA said in a prepared statement.
Kia, which is affiliated with Hyundai, must pay $27 million and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia behaves.
Kia will set up a U.S. safety office headed by a chief safety officer. Both companies will have to hire an independent third-party auditor to review their safety practices, and they committed to organizational improvements to identify and investigate potential U.S. safety issues.
UK billionaire's retail empire teeters
LONDON — The retail empire of tycoon Philip Green, which owns well-known British fashion chains like Topshop, appears to be on the brink of collapse following the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
Arcadia Group said Friday it is working on "contingency options to secure the future of the group's brands."
Like other high street names, Arcadia's brands, which employ around 15,000 workers and include Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins, have suffered during the pandemic and the associated restrictions.
Competition has increased from low-cost rivals like Primark, as well as from online disruptors. Critics have also said that Green, who has been embroiled in a series of controversies over the past few years, has not invested enough in the businesses.