COVID-19 aid deal lets Southwest avert furloughs; airport traffic climbs to a nine-month high

Southwest pulls threat of job cuts
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is lifting the threat of furloughs or pay cuts for thousands of workers now that U.S. airlines will get up to $15 billion more in taxpayer aid contained in the coronavirus-relief bill.
American and United Airlines, which together furloughed 32,000 employees in October, said Monday they will bring those workers back temporarily.
The $900 billion relief package signed after some delay by President Donald Trump late Sunday includes $15 billion for airlines to keep all their employees on the payroll through March 31. A previous round of $25 billion in payroll aid expired Sept. 30, leading to the furloughs at American, United and smaller carriers.
Delta and Southwest avoided furloughs by convincing thousands of workers to take voluntary buyouts or early retirement and, in the case of Delta, negotiating contract concessions from pilots. This month, Southwest warned nearly 7,000 workers that their jobs could be in danger if their unions did not accept pay cuts of about 10 percent.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told employees Monday that federal relief "was always our preferred plan, and it means we can stop the movement toward furloughs and pay cuts that we previously announced."
Kelly said Dallas-based Southwest doesn't expect the need for any furloughs or pay cuts in 2021. But, he added, the airline is "still overstaffed in many areas," and he appealed to employees to consider voluntary time off.
US airports traffic hit 1.28M Sunday
WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months, despite fear that travel will lead to more cases of COVID-19.
The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,284,599 on Sunday, the highest total since March 15. More than 10 million people have traveled by air since Dec. 18, including six days with at least 1 million people getting screened.
Figures on road trips aren’t available, but AAA predicted that about 85 million Americans would travel during the Christmas holiday season, most of them by car.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top expert on infectious disease, said that level of travel could lead to a further increase in COVID-19 cases. He said crowded airports make it difficult to maintain social distance, and holiday gatherings combine people from different households.
“As much as we advise against it, nonetheless, it happens,” he said on CNN. “And that’s one of the reasons why we’re concerned about that being a real risk situation for the spread of infection.”
Cruise ships with crew only to visit LA
LOS ANGELES — Cruise ships without passengers will be visiting the Port of Los Angeles in coming weeks in a step toward a future resumption of service by the industry, which has been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The visits for fuel, supplies and services are part of the cruise lines' operations to reestablish the ships in U.S. waters as a prerequisite to meet federal regulations in order to resume cruising in the future," the port said in a statement Monday.
Ships from Princess Cruises, Holland America and Norwegian Cruise Line will periodically dock at the Los Angeles Cruise Terminal starting this week and through 2021. More than two dozen port calls are expected through early February.
Cruises have been suspended since March and a resumption of U.S. passenger sailings has not been scheduled.
The Port of Los Angeles had 93 cruise cancellations, amounting to more than 70 percent of total cruises, this year.
According to the port, the cancellations have amounted to loss of nearly $100 million in economic activity on the waterfront. Each cruise ship call contributes about $1 million to local businesses and the economy.
Jackson's Neverland Ranch finds buyer
LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.
Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said in an email.
The Wall Street Journal reported the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies. The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.
In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property has a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a "Disney-style" train station, a fire house and barn.
Burkle's spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.
Home Depot recalls fans after blades fly off
NEW YORK — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.
The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada. They cost about $150.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage.
Owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades aren't secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.
King of Fans, which makes the product, published a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan. The company said it will replace any of the faulty ceiling fans for free.
China forces changes at fintech giant
HONG KONG — Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements amid increased scrutiny of anti-monopoly practices in the country’s internet sector.
The regulators said the world’s largest financial technology company used its market position to exclude rivals and hurt the rights and interests of consumers.
They said China’s central bank summoned Ant executives Saturday and ordered them to form a rectification plan and a timetable to implement it for the company’s credit, insurance and wealth management services. The regulators said that Ant Group lacked a sound governance mechanism, defied regulatory compliance requirements and engaged in regulatory arbitrage.